Accessorize Like a Queen: All the Must-Have Under ₹500

Indian accessories are no longer limited to weddings and festivals instead they have become everyday essentials that effortlessly add charm, drama and personality to your look. And the best part? You do not need more than ₹500 to start turning heads. Whether it’s a college look, festive fit or your daily ethnic drama — Indian accessories are your best-kept style secret. These little wonders pack a punch without pinching your pocket. With options that are trendy, versatile and rooted in tradition, Indian accessories today cater to every vibe from minimalist modern to maximalist desi glam. These accessories are also great for experimenting with your personal style, mixing and matching or even gifting without the fear of overspending. Style is a way to say who you are without speaking. And with the right accessory, your look can go from simple to stunning in seconds, effortlessly.

Elevate your ethnic or fusion look with Anouk’s gold-plated contemporary drop earrings, a perfect blend of traditional charm and modern flair. Designed for the fashion-forward woman, these earrings bring just the right amount of elegance.

Key Features :

Contemporary Design: Modern drop silhouette enhanced with artistic beadwork and stone detailing

Earrings are Versatile and hence can be styled with both Indo-western and traditional attire.

The earrings are lightweight and comfortable in nature - can be worn all day without strain.

The combination of artificial stones and delicate beads makes it an elegant statement piece.

The earrings are not water resistant and therefore sweat may polish them over the time.

The Zaveri Pearls Gold-Plated Jewellery Set, adorned with classic Kundan work and shimmering Austrian diamonds, is your go-to for weddings and festive occasions. This set beautifully captures the richness of heritage and the charm of modern minimalism.

Key Features :

Traditional Kundan detailing brings a regal vibe to any ethnic outfit.

Polished gold-plated finish enhances the richness and makes it look premium.

It is a complete set - comes with a matching necklace and earrings

Despite its ornate look, it's easy on the neck and ears — perfect for long events.

Some stones or settings may come loose if handled roughly or not stored properly.

Bold, beautiful, built to steal the spotlight — the Rubans 18K Mehndi Gold-Plated Kundan Studded Shoulder Duster Jhumkas are made for those who love their jewellery to speak volumes. With their unique layered silhouette and traditional-meets-glam design, these jhumkas add classy yet chic look to every festive look.

Key Features :

Handcrafted finesse with intricate Kundan stones for timeless ethnic elegance.

Striking long-length style that grazes the shoulder, adds drama and grace to every head turn.

Beautiful and elegant in nature, these are super lightweight and com fortable to wear.

Ideal for weddings, sangeets, and festive functions where you want your accessories to do the talking.

The layered design requires careful handling and storage to avoid tangling or bending.

Add a burst of colour and tradition to your festive wardrobe with this Zaveri Pearls Multicoloured Kundan-Studded Jewellery Set. With its bold play of hues, intricate detailing and all-in-one design, this set is made to complement your lehengas, sarees, and shararas effortlessly.

Key Features :

The pop of colours brings life to any outfit, making it ideal for festive and wedding wear.

Classic Kundan stones add a royal, handcrafted touch to the entire set.

Includes a matching necklace, earrings and ring so you're event-ready in minutes.

Despite its grandeur, the set is light on the skin, perfect for long celebrations.

Due to its vibrant multicolour design, it may not pair well with subtle or muted outfits.

Why settle for basic when your accessories can speak volumes and that too without crossing ₹500! Whether it's the royal charm of Kundan, the modern flair of shoulder-duster jhumkas or the vibrant appeal of multicoloured statement sets, each piece brings something unique to your wardrobe. Be it a wedding, a college fest, a traditional day at work or just a mood to glam up — there’s a piece that matches your vibe and outfit, effortlessly. Still wondering if it’s worth it? Just ask yourself : How often do you find a complete look that gives you the comfort, tradition, and glam that too all under a budget? These are not just accessories. They’re statements. And trust us, your wardrobe is waiting for one.

