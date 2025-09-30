Amazon Great Indian Festival: Gorgeous Oxidised Jhumkas Every Woman Will Love

The festive time has arrived, along with the Amazon Great Indian Festival on 23rd September! This is your optimum opportunity to include fine jewelry items in your collection at prices that cannot be beaten. The sale brings jaw-dropping offers on oxidised silver jhumkas, making them the perfect pick for weddings, parties, and festive gatherings. And the good news? Prime members get 24-hour early access to the hottest deals! Don’t miss this golden opportunity to shine with statement earrings that turn heads everywhere.

These Bollywood-style YouBella jhumkas give a trendy and statement style. Oxidized silver finish with a dome shape is ideal for party wear, giving an added statement look to the style.

Key Features:

Fashion-forward Bollywood-style look

Oxidised silver finish for a retro look

Lightweight design for easy wear

Large dome shape for glamorous and bold looks

Ideal for party and celebration wear

Size can be too large for those who like simple jewelry.

Zaveri Pearls earrings combine tradition with sophistication. Featuring maroon stones and beads, oxidised silver danglers, and these earrings look beautiful on sarees as well as contemporary festive wear. A classic piece to adorn festival wear.

Key Features:

Pretty maroon stone work

Silver oxidised finish

Classic dangle design

Lightweight and strong design

Ideal for festive and wedding fashion

Beads may loosen due to excessive wear.

Ruban's dual-plated jhumkas are a striking combination of silver and gold. With an etched tree motif design and a long dome shape, they're a fashion choice for women who adore statementjewelryy

Key Features:

Dual-plated silver & gold design

Exclusive etched tree motif

Long dome shape to make a bold statement

Ideal for parties and ethnic wear

Lightweight for durable wear

Double plating can peel with repeated water exposure.

Yellow Chimes jhumkas are big, bold, and finely made. These jhumkas are made using German silver and are ideal for gifting and celebratory wear. These jhumkas can comfortably go with ethnic or Indo-western wear.

Key Features:

German silver oxidised finish

Large dome jhumka design

Festive traditional look

Ideal for gifting (birthday/anniversary)

Strong design for extensive use

Large size may not be suitable for daily casual wear.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is the ideal season to replenish your jewelry box with gorgeous oxidized jhumkas. Be it YouBella's striking celebrity-inspired look or Zaveri Pearls' classic charm, Rubans' two-tone artistry, or Yellow Chimes' German silver beauty, every pair has its own special something. Be it for yourself or as a gift for a dear one, these earrings are party-ready and pocket-friendly. Don't forget—Prime members get early access 24 hours in advance, so you get your favorites before they're sold out. Begin the holiday season with jewelry as bright as you. Shop now and shine on forever.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.