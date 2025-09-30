Amazon Great Indian Festival: Gorgeous Oxidised Jhumkas Every Woman Will Love
Festive time just got that much brighter with glittering oxidised jhumkas! Whether celebrity-driven, style-trendy, or classic designs, get your desired earring at the Amazon Great Indian Festival with Prime early access.
The festive time has arrived, along with the Amazon Great Indian Festival on 23rd September! This is your optimum opportunity to include fine jewelry items in your collection at prices that cannot be beaten. The sale brings jaw-dropping offers on oxidised silver jhumkas, making them the perfect pick for weddings, parties, and festive gatherings. And the good news? Prime members get 24-hour early access to the hottest deals! Don’t miss this golden opportunity to shine with statement earrings that turn heads everywhere.
1. YouBella Jewellery Celebrity Inspired Oxidised Silver Big Size Jhumki Earrings
Image Source- Amazon.in
These Bollywood-style YouBella jhumkas give a trendy and statement style. Oxidized silver finish with a dome shape is ideal for party wear, giving an added statement look to the style.
Key Features:
- Fashion-forward Bollywood-style look
- Oxidised silver finish for a retro look
- Lightweight design for easy wear
- Large dome shape for glamorous and bold looks
- Ideal for party and celebration wear
- Size can be too large for those who like simple jewelry.
2. Zaveri Pearls Maroon Silver Oxidised Stones & Beads Earrings (ZPFK16701)
Image Source- Amazon.in
Zaveri Pearls earrings combine tradition with sophistication. Featuring maroon stones and beads, oxidised silver danglers, and these earrings look beautiful on sarees as well as contemporary festive wear. A classic piece to adorn festival wear.
Key Features:
- Pretty maroon stone work
- Silver oxidised finish
- Classic dangle design
- Lightweight and strong design
- Ideal for festive and wedding fashion
- Beads may loosen due to excessive wear.
3. Rubans Silver & Gold Dual-Plated Oxidised Long Tree Motif Dome Earrings
Image Source- Amazon.in
Ruban's dual-plated jhumkas are a striking combination of silver and gold. With an etched tree motif design and a long dome shape, they're a fashion choice for women who adore statementjewelryy
Key Features:
- Dual-plated silver & gold design
- Exclusive etched tree motif
- Long dome shape to make a bold statement
- Ideal for parties and ethnic wear
- Lightweight for durable wear
- Double plating can peel with repeated water exposure.
4. Yellow Chimes Traditional Silver Oxidised Jhumkas
Image Source- Amazon.in
Yellow Chimes jhumkas are big, bold, and finely made. These jhumkas are made using German silver and are ideal for gifting and celebratory wear. These jhumkas can comfortably go with ethnic or Indo-western wear.
Key Features:
- German silver oxidised finish
- Large dome jhumka design
- Festive traditional look
- Ideal for gifting (birthday/anniversary)
- Strong design for extensive use
- Large size may not be suitable for daily casual wear.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival is the ideal season to replenish your jewelry box with gorgeous oxidized jhumkas. Be it YouBella's striking celebrity-inspired look or Zaveri Pearls' classic charm, Rubans' two-tone artistry, or Yellow Chimes' German silver beauty, every pair has its own special something. Be it for yourself or as a gift for a dear one, these earrings are party-ready and pocket-friendly. Don't forget—Prime members get early access 24 hours in advance, so you get your favorites before they're sold out. Begin the holiday season with jewelry as bright as you. Shop now and shine on forever.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.