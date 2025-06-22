Analogue Watches: Grab Yours at Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025)
During the Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025), analogue watches for both men and women are available at discounted prices. These watches are simple, elegant, and suitable for daily use or formal occasions. You can choose from leather straps, metal bands, and classic dials. This sale is a good opportunity to buy a quality watch at a lower price.
Sonata Embellished Dial Analogue Watch
This stylish timepiece from Sonata features an embellished dial that pairs effortlessly with the silver-toned stainless steel strap. Designed to add refinement to formal or semi-formal attire, the analogue display is both functional and fashion-forward. Whether worn to the office, festive gatherings, or evening events, it delivers sophistication without trying too hard.
Key Features:
- Embellished dial enhances its formal aesthetic and appeal
- Durable stainless steel bracelet strap adds polish and shine
- Classic round case with easy-to-read time markers and layout
- Reliable quartz movement ensures accurate and uninterrupted timekeeping
- Might feel slightly heavy for minimalist watch users or narrow wrists
Titan Black Dial Watch
Minimalism meets bold style in this elegant black-dial Titan watch. Featuring a stainless steel strap and a sleek case, it's the ideal accessory for men who appreciate timeless design. The versatile look transitions smoothly from workdays to weekend dinners, offering lasting elegance without being loud.
Key Features:
- Black dial adds understated luxury and visual contrast
- Stainless steel strap offers durability and a premium feel
- Slim case design suits formal wear and special occasions
- Water-resistant construction ideal for regular or daily use
- Strap links may require resizing for slimmer wrists or tighter fit
WROGN Dial & Leather Straps Analogue Watch
This WROGN analogue watch brings a rugged yet refined appeal with its bold dial and supple leather strap. The design is perfect for contemporary wardrobes, blending a modern silhouette with vintage flair. Whether styled with a casual tee, jackets, or a crisp shirt, it makes a strong visual statement.
Key Features:
- Large dial design adds modern rugged character and personality
- Textured leather strap delivers casual comfort and soft feel
- Contrasting hands and markers enhance clarity and readability
- Perfect for casual, festive, or semi-formal dressing
- Leather strap may show signs of wear and aging over time
Roadster Bracelet Style Analogue Watch
From The Lifestyle Co., this Roadster analogue watch is a classic choice with its clean display and bracelet-style strap. It is designed for everyday sophistication, offering an effortlessly refined finish to any outfit. The metallic profile gives it a bold and confident touch suited for all-day, everyday wear.
Key Features:
- Simple dial layout ideal for easy time checks at a glance
- Bracelet-style metal strap adds urban elegance and durability
- Versatile enough for both workwear and smart casuals looks
- Designed to match a variety of wrist sizes with ease
- Might not appeal to those who prefer digital or smart features
Analogue watches are a useful and stylish accessory. The Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025) gives you a chance to buy them at reduced prices. These watches are durable and designed with attention to detail. Whether you are buying for yourself or as a gift, now is a good time to purchase.
