Best 4 Must-Have Bags: Myntra Fashion Carnival
Searching for a fashion-forward sling bag to take your daily fashion a notch higher without compromising on convenience? From bold style to utility pockets, we have discovered the ideal bags for every type of woman. Do not miss these fabulous picks during the Myntra Fashion Carnival from April 3 to April 8.
For a chic and effortless fashion on an everyday basis, an efficient sling bag is a lifesaver. Whether you're out for brunch, doing errands, or something light and stylish for everyday wear, a sling bag is both practical and stylish. Myntra Fashion Carnival being April 3 to April 8 is the perfect time to pick stylish accessories at reasonable prices. Here, we've shortlisted four fashionable, practical, and best-selling sling bags that Indian women are absolutely loving!
1. StyleCast x Revolte Structured Sling Bag with Applique
Image Source: Myntra.com
Sleek, streamlined, and pretty versatile—this black solid sling bag by StyleCast x Revolte is the perfect companion for your everyday outings. It's light enough to remain packable but structured enough to keep your essentials in check.
Key Features:
- Material: Smooth-textured polyester that can withstand the test of time
- Size: LWH = 31.5 cm x 8.5 cm x 13 cm
- Design: Black solid pattern with fashionable applique detail
- Compartments: 1 large zippered compartment with 1 inner pocket
- Strap: Sling strap with single handle, non-detachable
- Occasion: Suitable for daily errands or brunch
- Note: No external pockets, which restricts easy-access storage space.
2. Diva Dale PU Structured Sling Bag
Image Source: Myntra.com
Looking for a high-storage and trendy purse? Diva Dale's organized sling bag is the answer. With multiple compartments and exterior pockets, it organizes your day and your style.
Key Features:
- Material: PU matte finish
- Size: 13 cm (L) x 20 cm (H) x 8 cm (W)
- Design: Single-colour solid black colourway for timeless glamour
- Compartments: 2 spacious zip pockets, 3 outer pockets, and 1 inner pocket
- Strap: Detachable sling strap for extra versatility
- Occasion: Perfect for frequent office trips or extended days out
- Note: Slightly bulkier owing to multiple pockets and compartments.
3. MIRAGGIO Scarlet Black Crossbody Bag with Adjustable Sling Strap
Image Source: Myntra.com
If you adore textured sophistication, this quilted black crossbody bag from MIRAGGIO is a total winner. Sophisticated yet classy, this structured sling lends sophistication to both casual and semi-formal attire.
Key Features:
- Material: PU quilted texture
- Size: 22 cm (Length) x 13 cm (Height) x 8 cm (Depth), Shoulder Drop: 31 cm
- Design: Structured solid design twist closure
- Compartments: 2 main compartment and 2 inner pockets
- Strap: Adjustable non-detachable sling strap
- Occasion: Perfect for a dinner over the weekend or a night out
- Note: Twist closure is a bit slow to open than zippers if in a rush.
4. Fastrack Women Structured Black Shoulder Bag
Image Source: Myntra.com
Known for youthful and functional wear, Fastrack brings us this structured black shoulder bag ideally suited to your go-getting lifestyle. Tough, dependable, and comes with a 6-month warranty.
Key Features:
- Material: PU with structured shape
- Size: 18 cm (W) x 12 cm (H) x 7 cm (D)
- Design: Solid pattern with zip closure for protection
- Compartments: 1 main one and 1 inner pocket
- Handles: Short single handle to carry on your shoulder
- Occasion: Best for daily use and casual get-togethers
- Note: Shoulder carry only—most suitable for shoulder-only users.
Whether you prefer a minimalist day-to-day wear, a multi-pocket utility bag, or a fashion statement accessory, all these shoulder and sling bags offer something to every one of you. From April 3 to April 8, during the Myntra Fashion Carnival, don't miss the opportunity to get these must-have fashion accessories at prices that can't be beat. It's time to clear your closet and give your wardrobe a zing—one sling bag at a time!
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
