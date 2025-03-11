Best Flipkart Backpacks for All Your Needs: In-Depth Review & Buying Guide

Flipkart, India's largest online retailer, offers an impressive range of quality backpacks. We have the full review of four great backpacks today: Skybags BRAT (Black), Large 40L Vegan Casual Backpack (Brown), Markway 35L Water Resistant Laptop Backpack (Grey), and Bluejay 40L Casual Laptop Backpack (Blue). Read our review below to see which one is best for you!

1. Skybags 21.65L Backpack BRAT (Black)

Image Source: Flipkart



Order Now

Skybags is the Indian go-to brand for fashion and long-lasting backpacks. Skybags BRAT (Black) backpack is light, foldable, and great for daily commutes, school, and short excursions.

Key Features

Storage: 21.65L—Great for carrying the everyday things.

Material: Durable polyester material.

Style: Fashionable and lightweight, ideal for people of all ages.

Organization: Multiple pockets for easy reach.

Comfort: cushioned back straps for maximum support.

Limited capacity: unsuitable for the transportation of bulk items or laptops.

2. Wrogn 40L Vegan Casual Backpack for Men (Brown)

Image Source: Flipkart



Order Now

For individuals requiring a large yet environmentally friendly backpack, this 40L vegan casual backpack is an ideal choice. It is suitable for college, office, or travel purposes.

Key Features

Capacity: 40L—Sufficient for laptops, books, and clothes.

Material: vegan leather—environmentally friendly and fashionable.

Compartments: Multiple sections for enhanced organization.

Versatile: Best for school, work, and travels.

Not fully water-resistant: can do light splashing but not strong rain.

3. Markway Large 35L Laptop Backpack (Grey)—Water Resistant

Image Source: Flipkart



Order Now

Markway 35L is one of the good choices if you're looking for a stylish, water-resistant laptop pack. It is best for scholars and working adults who commute every day.

Key Features

Capacity: 35L—just the right size for laptops and accessories.

Material: Water-resistant material to protect belongings.

Users with standard-sized laptops can fit their devices in this specifically built carrying case.

The ergonomics of this design feature padded cushioned shoulder straps, which provide comfort.

Fewer color options: In fewer color choices than other brands.

4. Bluejay Large 40L Casual Laptop Backpack (Blue)

Image Source: Flipkart



Order Now

For the user who requires a general-purpose backpack that is stylish and practical, the Bluejay 40L Casual Laptop Backpack is an excellent choice. With sufficient storage and strong construction, it's ideal for college, office, or travel use.

Key Features

Capacity: 40L—Perfect for packing laptops, books, and travel items.

Material: durable and long-lasting material.

Compartments: Structured compartments for ready access.

Versatile Use: Ideal for students, professionals, and travelers.

Slightly bulky: The size might be too much for minimalists.

Selecting the correct backpack is based on your lifestyle and requirements. If you prefer something compact, the Skybags BRAT (Black) is ideal. For an environment-friendly, spacious storage one, go for the Vegan Casual Backpack (brown). For water resistance and laptop friendliness, the Markway 35L Grey is ideal. The Bluejay 40L (Blue) provides perfect space for various uses. Customers can select among multiple discounts and offers available at Flipkart for the backpacks. So, don't wait. Choose the one that is best for you and make your daily life convenient and stylish.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.