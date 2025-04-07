Best Men's Ties to Elevate Your Formal Wear: Myntra Fashion Carnival
Are you looking for the ideal time to complete your formal outfit and leave a lasting impression? Whether you adore patterned ties or like simple designs, we will assist you in selecting the most appropriate tie. The Myntra Fashion Carnival 2025 (April 3 to April 8) is the ideal time to purchase quality tie sets at super-discounted prices.
Ties are not merely an accessory; they are a statement. The correct tie can turn a simple suit into a fashion wear and say a lot about your personality and detail orientation. With the Myntra Fashion Carnival taking place from April 3 to April 8, this is the ideal time to give your wardrobe a boost with quality formal wear accessories. No matter if you are going to a corporate function, wedding, or party, these best tie sets are handpicked just for the contemporary guy who values precision and timelessness. Let us discuss four formal occasions essential ties.
1. MUTAQINOTI Men Woven Silk Formal Skinny Tie Gift Set
Image Source: Myntra.com
A fashionable accessory that brings sophistication to your business attire, this black blue woven silk tie from MUTAQINOTI is ideal for the man who appreciates a slim, contemporary-cut figure.
Key Features:
- Fabric – Luscious woven silk for rich texture
- Design – Contemporary tie with clean and minimalist appeal
- Set Includes – Tie, pocket square, and chrome tie pin
- Presentation – Comes in a signature gift box—perfect for gifts
- Note – The slim tie width might not appeal to men who like wider classic ones.
2. PELUCHE Men Maroon & Black Checked Broad Tie
Image Source: Myntra.com
For the guys who prefer to combine tradition with a pinch of daring, this broad tie by PELUCHE has a stunning maroon and black checkered pattern. It's perfect for celebratory events, weddings, or formal parties where style is important.
Key Features:
- Material: Shape- and color-persistent resistant microfiber
- Style: Daringly checked style to turn heads
- Style Type: Broad tie with a traditional shape
- Fit – Long enough to cover the majority of shirt collar lengths and suit styles
- Size – Length – 1.5 m, Width – 7.5 cm
- Care – Dry clean only for fixing color permanently
- Note – The microfiber material lacks the luxurious touch of silk.
3. LOUIS STITCH Men Checked Italian Silk Necktie Gift Set
Image Source: Myntra.com
This high-end accessory gift set from LOUIS STITCH screams luxury. Made of high-end Italian silk and featuring designer packaging, the gift set includes a blue checkered tie, pocket square, and a gold lapel pin. Good investment as either a personal buy or as a gift, this screams sophistication.
Key Features:
- Material: Italian silk to create a silky smooth, high-class appearance
- Design: Blue checkered design – understated elegance
- Pack Includes: Tie, pocket square, golden tie pin, warranty card, loyalty card, and greeting card
- Dimensions: Tie – 1.52 m, Width – 7.62 cm; Pocket square – 22.8 cm; Tiepin – 6.35 cm
- Warranty – Brand warranty of 1-month is provided
- Maintenance – Dry clean to maintain its original texture and quality
- Note – The price may be slightly on the higher side, but it's worth it considering the higher quality packaging and material.
4. Louis Philippe Men Woven Design Broad Tie
Image Source: Myntra.com
Popular for fashion menswear, Louis Philippe presents this woven texture pattern tie in trendy pink and black. Ideal for adding a burst of subtle color at black-tie events or business presentations.
Key Features:
- Fabric – 100% polyester for toughness and wrinkle resistance
- Design – Woven texture provides texture to a sleek and fashionable look
- Type – Broad tie – classic and adaptable
- Length – 1.48 m – adaptable to all neck styles
- Note – Polyester cannot match the smooth feel of the silk, though it is less difficult to manipulate.
If you want to complement your formal wear or searching for a sophisticated gift for a man, these ties provide a mix of heritage, luxury, and smart value. Myntra Fashion Carnival 2025 (April 3–8) provides such quality ties at reasonable prices with exclusive offers. Browse through signature series, limited-collection gift sets, and sophisticated accessories to make your presence felt. Do not miss the opportunity to bring some glamour to your formals—tie the knot in style!
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
