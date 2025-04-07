Ties are not merely an accessory; they are a statement. The correct tie can turn a simple suit into a fashion wear and say a lot about your personality and detail orientation. With the Myntra Fashion Carnival taking place from April 3 to April 8, this is the ideal time to give your wardrobe a boost with quality formal wear accessories. No matter if you are going to a corporate function, wedding, or party, these best tie sets are handpicked just for the contemporary guy who values precision and timelessness. Let us discuss four formal occasions essential ties.

1. MUTAQINOTI Men Woven Silk Formal Skinny Tie Gift Set

A fashionable accessory that brings sophistication to your business attire, this black blue woven silk tie from MUTAQINOTI is ideal for the man who appreciates a slim, contemporary-cut figure.

Key Features:

Fabric – Luscious woven silk for rich texture

Design – Contemporary tie with clean and minimalist appeal

Set Includes – Tie, pocket square, and chrome tie pin

Presentation – Comes in a signature gift box—perfect for gifts

Note – The slim tie width might not appeal to men who like wider classic ones.

2. PELUCHE Men Maroon & Black Checked Broad Tie

For the guys who prefer to combine tradition with a pinch of daring, this broad tie by PELUCHE has a stunning maroon and black checkered pattern. It's perfect for celebratory events, weddings, or formal parties where style is important.

Key Features:

Material: Shape- and color-persistent resistant microfiber

Style: Daringly checked style to turn heads

Style Type: Broad tie with a traditional shape

Fit – Long enough to cover the majority of shirt collar lengths and suit styles

Size – Length – 1.5 m, Width – 7.5 cm

Care – Dry clean only for fixing color permanently

Note – The microfiber material lacks the luxurious touch of silk.

3. LOUIS STITCH Men Checked Italian Silk Necktie Gift Set

This high-end accessory gift set from LOUIS STITCH screams luxury. Made of high-end Italian silk and featuring designer packaging, the gift set includes a blue checkered tie, pocket square, and a gold lapel pin. Good investment as either a personal buy or as a gift, this screams sophistication.

Key Features:

Material: Italian silk to create a silky smooth, high-class appearance

Design: Blue checkered design – understated elegance

Pack Includes: Tie, pocket square, golden tie pin, warranty card, loyalty card, and greeting card

Dimensions: Tie – 1.52 m, Width – 7.62 cm; Pocket square – 22.8 cm; Tiepin – 6.35 cm

Warranty – Brand warranty of 1-month is provided

Maintenance – Dry clean to maintain its original texture and quality

Note – The price may be slightly on the higher side, but it's worth it considering the higher quality packaging and material.

4. Louis Philippe Men Woven Design Broad Tie

Popular for fashion menswear, Louis Philippe presents this woven texture pattern tie in trendy pink and black. Ideal for adding a burst of subtle color at black-tie events or business presentations.

Key Features:

Fabric – 100% polyester for toughness and wrinkle resistance

Design – Woven texture provides texture to a sleek and fashionable look

Type – Broad tie – classic and adaptable

Length – 1.48 m – adaptable to all neck styles

Note – Polyester cannot match the smooth feel of the silk, though it is less difficult to manipulate.

If you want to complement your formal wear or searching for a sophisticated gift for a man, these ties provide a mix of heritage, luxury, and smart value. Myntra Fashion Carnival 2025 (April 3–8) provides such quality ties at reasonable prices with exclusive offers. Browse through signature series, limited-collection gift sets, and sophisticated accessories to make your presence felt. Do not miss the opportunity to bring some glamour to your formals—tie the knot in style!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.