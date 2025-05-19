Best Women’s Wallets Under ₹499: Style & Utility You’ll Love

Searching for a wallet that’s trendy, functional, and doesn’t cost a fortune? We’ve found four women’s wallets under ₹499 on Myntra that offer the perfect mix of design, space, and quality. From elegant ethnic motifs to modern animal prints and jacquard textures, each wallet brings its own charm to your handbag. Whether you want a compact two-fold wallet or a sleek zip-around, these picks are both practical and fashion-forward. Let’s explore these must-have accessories that combine affordability with everyday elegance.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Looking to make a fierce fashion statement? The VALERIE Animal Printed PU Three Fold Wallet is for you. With its wild and trendy animal print, this wallet adds a bold edge to any handbag. Its tri-fold structure makes it compact yet spacious, perfect for holding all your cards and cash with ease while looking ultra-stylish.

Key Features:

Bold Animal Print Design: Eye-catching and fashionable.

PU Leather Finish: Durable and easy to clean.

Tri-Fold Format: Offers structured space in a compact size.

Multiple Slots: Great for cards, cash, and receipts.

Limited color variations may not suit all personal styles.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

For a touch of textured elegance, the KLEIO Jacquard Weave Zip-Around Wallet is a classy addition to your accessory lineup. Its beautifully woven jacquard pattern and full zip-around closure make it both secure and sophisticated. This wallet is ideal for those who want an organized and refined storage solution.

Key Features:

Elegant Jacquard Fabric: Adds a luxurious, handcrafted feel.

Full Zip Closure: Ensures items stay safely inside.

Spacious Interior: Ample space for cards, notes, and coins.

Chic Brand Detailing: Stylish and polished look.

The fabric surface may need extra care to avoid stains.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Add a splash of tradition to your daily essentials with the NFI Essentials Ethnic Motifs Printed Zip Around Wallet. With its vibrant ethnic print and zip-around structure, this wallet brings desi chic to modern convenience. It’s perfect for women who love combining culture and fashion in their everyday accessories.

Key Features:

Ethnic Motif Print: Vibrant and full of character.

PU Build: Durable yet lightweight.

Zip Around Closure: Keeps everything securely in place.

Interior Pockets: Neatly organizes cash, cards, and coins.

The bold ethnic design may not pair well with all outfits.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Need something compact and convenient for daily runs? The TnW PU Zip Coin Pocket Two-Fold Wallet offers smart storage with a sleek design. With a secure zip coin pocket and easy two-fold layout, it’s a must-have for minimalists who want something stylish yet practical for everyday use.

Key Features:

Compact Two-Fold Design: Easy to carry and store.

PU Material: Lightweight and easy to maintain.

Dedicated Coin Zip Pocket: Avoids loose change clutter.

Smart Slot Arrangement: Keeps cards and cash organized.

It might not hold as many items as a full-sized wallet.

Finding the perfect wallet that blends functionality, fashion, and affordability just got easier—thanks to these top wallets under budget on Myntra. Whether you’re drawn to the wild side with VALERIE’s animal print, the sophisticated weave of KLEIO, or the ethnic flair from NFI Essentials, there's something here for every woman’s style. For those who prefer compact convenience, TnW’s two-fold wallet offers just the right balance. Each piece is crafted to make everyday life simpler and more stylish. So go ahead, upgrade your accessory game with these chic wallets—because elegance should never come at a high price.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.