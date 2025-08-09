Buy Now – Must‑Have Rakhi Sets & Festive Bracelet at Amazon Great Freedom Festival (Starts 31st July 2025)

Rakhi festivities Roaring Rakhi sets, great bhaiya-bhabhi options and new age gifts. Amazon Great Freedom Festival which will start on 31 st July 2025 offers terrific deals on fancy rakhi combinations and festival jewellery. Be it with traditional Kundan designs, pearl studded jewelry or in the form of a modern evil eye bracelet to your sister, now is the perfect time to buy meaningful gifts and accessories and save a lot. Start your shopping before 31 st July 2025 and the festival in order to shop on exclusive festival offers.

This combination pack consists of classy Kundan-style rakhis along with Roli, chawal and a greeting card. Made with love and great bead work especially presented to your dear brother. Enjoy plenty of this classic celebration sale.

Key Features:

Includes multiple Kundan-studded rakhis with matching bead details

Roli, chawal and greeting card come packaged together for ceremony

Gold-plated finish offers rich, traditional look

Skin-friendly thread and lightweight design for comfortable wear

Packaged combo may vary slightly in color or bead alignment

This designer Rakhi combo from Sukkhi includes two beautiful pieces with meenakari work, pearls, and gold plating. Comes with roli, chawal, and a greeting card. This premium set makes a memorable Rakhi gift.

Key Features:

Kundan and meenakari complex works with pearl decorations

Festive elegance is provided by gold-plated base

Complete combo includes ritual essentials and card

Elegant design suits men and grown-up brothers

Delicate pearls require careful handling to avoid damage

This Bhaiya-Bhabhi Rakhi and Lumba combo set brings gold-plated Kundan and pearl work together in a festive gift. Includes roli, chawal, and card. Perfect for both siblings and sister-in-law on Rakshabandhan.

Key Features:

Matching Rakhi and Lumba pieces for brothers and bhabhi

Pearl and Kundan embellishments offer festive sparkle

Includes ritual pack and printed Rakṣā Bandhan card

Suitable for both tied-on-the-wrist traditions

Size may feel slightly large if not adjustable

A modern, minimal bracelet designed for women featuring evil eye charm and tassel detail. This anti‑tarnish bangle adds symbolic protection and fashion flair. Consider it as a thoughtful rakhi alternative or accessory gift.

Key Features:

Evil eye charm paired with tassel bangle for subtle statement

Anti‑tarnish finish ensures long-lasting shine

Lightweight, comfortable design ideal for daily wear

Complementary gift for sisters who like minimal jewellery

Bracelet may feel loose without adjustable clasp

Raksha Bandhan is all about expressing love and care, and the Amazon Great Freedom Festival starting 31st July 2025 offers the perfect opportunity to buy beautiful Rakhi gifts at discounted prices. From classic Kundan-and-pearl combos for every sibling pair to a chic evil eye tassel bracelet, each gift is crafted for festival joy. Shop between 31st July 2025 and the festival’s end to grab these lovely items before they’re gone—soon you’ll be celebrating with thoughtful, meaningful gifts at great value.

