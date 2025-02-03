Buy these Best Non-Stick Frying Pans for Effortless Cooking

Non-stick frying pans are necessary for every household kitchen to support food preparation needs. Utilization of a high-quality frying pan delivers various helpful functions during the cooking process while minimizing your need for cooking oil. The article provides an evaluation of Hawkins and Greenchef and My Store and NIRLON non-stick frying pans featuring their main attributes and benefits alongside individual weaknesses to assist your purchase decision.

1. Hawkins Nonstick Frying Pan with Glass Lid NF24G–24 cm, 1.5L (Hard Anodised, Non-stick)

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

The Hawkins Nonstick Frying Pan forms part of the high-end category of cooking pans. The product is designed using hard anodized material so that it lasts longer, is more durable, and tougher against scratches, and with a glass lid, it further makes cooking easier and faster.

Key Features:

Material: Hard anodized aluminum which is strong and resistant to scratches.

Size & Capacity: 24 cm diameter with 1.5L capacity- ideal for medium servings

Non-Stick Coating: The cookware uses less oil & thereby provides healthy cooking.

Glass Lid: Maintains Moisture and Enables Visibility During Cooking.

Durability: The Cookware Is Corrosion Resistant, Hence Has a Longer Life Span.

Not Induction Compatible: This pan is not compatible with Induction Cooktops.

2. Greenchef Rio IB Fry Pan – 20 cm, 1L (Aluminium, Non-stick, Induction Bottom)

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

The Greenchef Rio IB Fry Pan is a small, affordable frying pan that can be used on both gas stoves and induction cooktops. It's perfect for quick and simple meals.

Key Features:

Material: Aluminium for lightweight and efficient heat conduction

Size & Capacity: 20 cm diameter with 1L capacity, ideal for small portions

Non-Stick Coating: Allows less oil and prevents sticking of food

Induction Bottom: Works on both induction and gas stoves.

Easy to Clean: Requires very little effort to maintain.

Smaller Size: Not ideal for large families or bigger meals.

3. My Store Ultimate Kitchen Non-Stick Fry Pan – 21.5 cm, 1.7L (Cast Iron, Non-stick, Induction Bottom)

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

The My Store Ultimate Kitchen Fry Pan stands out as a perfect choice for people who prefer cast iron heat retention with non-stick functionality. The 1.7L capacity makes this pan durable and enables it to retain heat effectively.

Key Features:

Material: Cast iron for better heat retention and even cooking.

Size & Capacity: Offers a size of 21.5 cm diameter and contains 1.7L of cooking volume suitable for serving medium portions.

Non-stick coating: Features both effortless cooking as well as worry-free cleaning from its non-stick coating.

Induction bottom: This functions properly on all kinds of stovetops including those with induction technology.

Durability: Durable with proper care.

Heavy Weight: Cast iron makes the pan heavier than aluminium pans.

4. NIRLON Base Cookware with Glass Fry Pan – 24 cm, 2L (Aluminium, Non-stick, Induction Bottom)

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

The NIRLON Base Cookware Fry Pan is quite large and, therefore, can be used for deep frying and sautéing large meals. Its induction bottom adds to its usability.

Key Features:

Material: Made with aluminium, hence it conducts heat fast and uniformly.

Size & Capacity: 24 cm diameter with a 2L capacity, hence ideal for larger portions.

Non-Stick Coating: The coating will prevent sticking, which will reduce the need for oil.

Glass Lid: Traps heat and retain flavors.

Induction Compatible: This can be used on both gas and induction stoves.

Handle Gets Warm: The handle may become warm after prolonged cooking.

Each of these non-stick frying pans caters to different cooking needs. If you want a durable and premium hard anodised pan, then go for the Hawkins Nonstick Fry Pan. If you want something affordable, compact, and induction-friendly, go for the Greenchef Rio IB Fry Pan. For those who love cast iron but find the non-stick convenience necessary, the My Store Ultimate Kitchen Fry Pan will do great. If you need a big fry pan with a glass lid for all-around cooking, then go with the NIRLON Base Cookware Fry Pan. Consider the size, material, and heat compatibility when picking up a non-stick frying pan; get the best according to your kitchen. Whether you're looking for a small pan for everyday cooking or a large one for family meals, these options provide excellent performance and durability.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.