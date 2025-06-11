Cool & Casual: Top Men’s Sunglasses to Shop on Flipkart

Looking for a style boost as well as treating your eyes? Flipkart's new collection of men's sunglasses introduces trendy styles, robust UV protection, and comfort wear for daily use. From Domnix's graphic clubmaster to Akayi and Sunveil's square-shaped retro as well as Netwiz's wayfarer series, there's one for every individual. These affordable ones are ideal for Sunday outings, office outings, or a style quotient boost—all courtesy of Flipkart's quick delivery and easy return policy.

Domnix clubmaster sunglasses provide a retro, cool look with a dash of modernity added in. Rectangular lenses and an upper frame style inspired by icons create the cool look from the very beginning. Durable yet light, these sunglasses are ideal for providing vintage flair to smart as well as casual outfits while protecting eyes and being comfortable.

Key Features:

Clubmaster-type upper frame for retro looks

Rectangular UV400 lenses for complete protection

Half-rim lightweight construction

Metal hinges with a polished finish

Comes with a protective case

Upper brow-frame may sit high on narrow foreheads, causing slight discomfort.

Akayi’s square silhouettes bring refined style to any look. The bold frame and square lenses offer sharp definition and timeless appeal. With UV protection and sturdy arms, these shades blend durability with character, elevating your style effortlessly on and off the streets.

Key Features:

Strong square frame for a fashion statement

UV-blocking lenses for protecting your eyes

Durable acetate frame

Metal-core temples for durability

Includes case & cleaning cloth

Frame edges could be scratchy if worn without ear tips

Netwiz provides stylish, modern wayfarer sunglasses in a timeless design. The matte non-slip coating and muted color range make it an ideal everyday wear. The UV400 lens and scratch-resistant temples ensure they stay firmly on your face while on long trips or daily travel. A timeless essential for carefree, sun-ideal style.

Key Features:

Timeless wayfarer design

UV400 protection lens

Fingerprint-resistant acetate matte finish

Soft rubber nose bridge

Flexible spring hinges

May slip on rainy days owing to the light hold on the nose bridge.

Sunveil's retro square glasses go retro cool with bold frames and dramatic profiles. Oversized lenses provide complete eye coverage and a tyle kick. Great UV protection and rugged construction make these frames an excellent value for street fashion, beach vacations, or dress-up wear every day.

Key Features:

Bold square frame for retro style

UV-filtering polycarbonate lenses

Relaxable nose pads

Robust construction feels premium

Elegant black finish pairs with any outfit

An oversized frame will overpower smaller face sizes.

Sunglasses are no longer accessories—yet they're as much a fashion statement as they are an eye protector. Flipkart's latest drops bring vintage and on-trend styles to the table, each with its robust UV protection and style-forward looks. Go for Domnix for vintage clubmaster charm, Akayi for clean-cut squares, Netwiz for timeless wayfarer adaptability, or Sunveil for striking, statement frames. All the models are light, comfortable, and supported by fast Flipkart delivery and hassle-free returns. Both at the office and beach, an investment in a new pair of sunglasses can very easily make the difference to your style and care for your eyes.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.