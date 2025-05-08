Decor Upgrade with Designer Vases – Grab Offers at Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale

Make your home look more beautiful with stylish vases from the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale. You can choose from many types like ceramic, glass, or metal—perfect for any room or style. Use them to hold flowers or as pretty showpieces on shelves and tables. There’s something for everyone, whether you like modern or classic designs. Don’t miss this chance to decorate your home at great prices. Shop now during Myntra’s biggest festive sale and give your space a fresh look.

Add elegance to your space with the Cortina Pink & White Ombre Flower Vase. Crafted from ceramic and porcelain, this bottle-shaped vase features a smooth ombre finish and solid pattern, perfect for both fresh and artificial flowers. Its sleek design makes it ideal for table tops, shelves, or entryways.

Key Features:

Beautiful pink & white ombre design

Bottle-shaped for a modern, elegant look

Made from durable ceramic and porcelain

Ideal for flowers or as a decorative piece

Fragile material – can break if dropped

Bring a traditional yet vibrant touch to your space with the CraftVatika Green Printed Metal Flower Vase. Its eye-catching print and sturdy metal build make it perfect for both fresh and artificial flowers. This lightweight decorative piece enhances your room with charm, making it ideal for tables, corners, or entryways.

Key Features:

Attractive green printed design for a vibrant look

Made of durable and lightweight metal

Ideal for fresh and artificial flower arrangements

Rust-resistant surface for lasting beauty

Not dishwasher safe, requires gentle cleaning

Add minimal charm to your home with the MARKET99 White Cylindrical Ceramic Vase. With its sleek cylindrical shape and glossy white finish, this vase brings elegance to any room. Perfect for showcasing fresh or dried flowers, it also serves as a modern standalone décor piece for tables, shelves, or corners.

Key Features:

Clean, modern cylindrical shape

Classic white ceramic finish suits all décor styles

Ideal for fresh, dried, or artificial flowers

Durable and easy to clean surface

Fragile ceramic body; prone to chipping or breaking if dropped.

The PUREZENTO Viso White Face Shaped Ceramic Vase adds an artistic and modern flair to your décor. With its unique sculpted face design and smooth white ceramic finish, it’s perfect as a statement piece or for holding flowers. Ideal for living rooms, workspaces, or entryways to express creative style.

Key Features:

Artistic face-shaped design for a modern aesthetic

Sleek white ceramic finish complements any décor

Great for fresh, dried, or artificial flowers

Acts as both a vase and a statement décor item

Narrow opening limits large flower arrangements

Elevate your home décor effortlessly with elegant and artistic vases available during the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale. From classic ceramics to contemporary metal designs, there’s a perfect piece for every corner of your home. These vases not only hold flowers but also enhance your space with charm and personality. Whether you love minimalist styles or bold statement pieces, Myntra offers a wide variety at irresistible prices. Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your interiors shop now and bring home beautiful vases at great festive discounts during the Myntra Fashion Carnival.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.