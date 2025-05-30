Dial Up Your Summer Style: The Best Watches for Men on Myntra

Watches are not just for telling time—they are a fashion statement, too. This is very true in the summer when shorter sleeves give way to more visible accessories. Whether you’re going to the office, to a beach party, or on a weekend trip, the right watch can really pull your outfit together. We've chosen four trendy men’s watches from Myntra that go great with summer outfits. Choose from tough leather bands to polished Swiss faces and find your go-to style this season.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Classic meets new when you put on the CASIO Solar Powered Chronograph Watch. This watch has a thick leather cuff band and a solar-powered engine.

Key Features:

Solar Powered: It uses light that you find outside or inside for power.

Chronograph Function: You can use rating times very close to each other for sport or work.

Leather Cuff Strap: It's thick and strong, and easy to wear all day.

Durable Design: It is made to last and work well wherever you wear it.

The wide leather cuff might feel bulky under snug shirt cuffs.

​Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Fossil Sullivan Multi-Function Watch is the perfect fusion of modern elegance and everyday practicality. Its versatile aesthetic and functional subdials make it ideal for men who want more than just the basics in a watch.

Key Features:

Multi-Function Dial: Includes date, day, and 24-hour subdials.

Timeless Design: A blend of sophistication and masculinity.

Comfortable Strap: Smooth and durable for long wear.

Trusted Brand: Fossil quality ensures reliability and style.

It’s not for lots of water; don’t swim with it.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Add a pop of neat and classy style to your wrist with this Tommy Hilfiger Bank Navy Blue Watch. This one is good for men who want their look simple and one of a kind. It's good for day and night and makes your summer look clean and sharp.

Key Features:

Cool Blue Watch: Bright and too cool for guys who want to stay trendy.

Thin Body: Light enough to play under clothes or coats.

Rugged Enough: Made for life, take it in the rain or shine.

Tommy Hilfiger Branding: Known worldwide for style and quality.

Fewer chronograph functions for those who want more.

​Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Precision mingles with posh in the Mathey-Tissot Swiss-made role I watch. It is made with the best and looks great. It is for men who want to make watches and care about even the little things in a watch. The watch has a nice blue face. It looks just right on your arm at a business meeting or a fancy dance. The watch will go well with high-quality clothes and jewelry.

Key Features:

Swiss Made: Famous for its precise and reliable work.

Elegant Blue Dial: Looks rich against white or light summer clothes.

Stainless Steel Strap: Shiny and upscale.

Timeless Look: Always in style.

Costs more, so it’s more of a treat for special events.

A great watch is more than a way to tell time—it’s a statement of identity. Whether you prefer the rugged charm of Casio, the multifunction style of Fossil, the sleek appeal of Tommy Hilfiger, or the Swiss sophistication of Mathey-Tissot, Myntra offers the perfect pick for every personality. Each watch brings its own character, designed to enhance both form and function. Make time your best accessory—choose a watch that speaks your style, meets your needs, and completes your every look. Head to Myntra today and upgrade your wrist game with a timeless piece worth every second.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.