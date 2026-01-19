Elegant Jhumkas & Traditional Earrings for Every Occasion

Jhumkas come in various sizes and styles, from small and delicate to large and ornate, making them suitable for casual wear, festive occasions, and weddings. Their elegant design adds charm, grace, and a cultural touch to any outfit, reflecting both heritage and personal style.

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

These chandelier-style earrings from Rubans feature a striking blend of pink stones and traditional kundan detailing set in a 22K gold-plated base. Accented with delicate pearls and beads, they offer a festive and eye‑catching accessory that works beautifully with ethnic outfits for celebrations, weddings, or festivals.

Key Features

Elegant chandelier design with pink stone accents

Traditional kundan work for a rich ethnic feel

Pearl and bead detailing adds movement and sparkle

22K gold plating for a polished finish

Ideal for festive occasions

Slightly heavier than simple studs or small jhumkas

Not ideal for everyday casual wear

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

These dome‑shaped jhumkas from Zaveri Pearls combine classic kundan stone detailing with bead accents and feature ear chains for an extra traditional touch. Their rich gold plating and intricate work make them perfect for weddings, cultural events, and festive outfits.

Key Features

Traditional dome‑shaped jhumka silhouette

Intricate kundan stone and bead embellishments

Ear chains add heritage charm

Gold‑plated finish for a timeless look

Works well with ethnic and fusion ensembles

Ear chains might feel fiddly for some users

Larger size may not suit minimal jewelry preferences

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

These earrings blend traditional charm with a contemporary twist, featuring ivory shell elements that bring a subtle, elegant texture. They are a great choice for both festive and casual occasions where you want a refined, understated accessory that pairs well with both ethnic and Indo‑western outfits.

Key Features

Ivory shell accent for unique texture

Traditional design with a modern appeal

Lightweight and comfortable

Versatile for different styles and occasions

Less bold compared to heavy kundan or pearl jhumkas

May not stand out with heavily embellished outfits

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

These drop earrings from Karatcart feature delicate kundan stone work embellished with pearl accents and a graceful chain design. The gold‑plated finish gives a warm, festive glow, making them suitable for celebrations, holiday gatherings, and ethnic events.

Key Features

Elegant drop style with pearl chain accents

Traditional kundan stones for ethnic appeal

Gold‑plated finish adds richness

Lightweight and versatile for multiple outfits

Smaller decorative impact compared to larger chandeliers

Not ideal if you prefer bold or oversized earrings

Jhumkas are more than just jewelry—they are a symbol of tradition, elegance, and femininity. Their versatile designs allow them to enhance both ethnic and modern outfits, making them a cherished accessory across generations. Owning a pair of jhumkas not only adds beauty but also celebrates cultural artistry, making them a timeless addition to any jewelry collection.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.