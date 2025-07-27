Elegant Summer Pendants to Buy Now from Myntra

Lightweight prettiness and personal allure -although summer jewellery is all about this. Whether it is subtle strands of chain to fun-filled decorations, a proper pendant can add the extra touch to your daily attire without appearing heavy or gaudy. The pendants collection of Myntra has the appropriate rating of style, affordable pricing, and comfort. These carefully selected selections are perfect whether you were dressing up to go to brunch or headed to hang out and layer up with a casual outfit in the warm weather.

Video courtesy: Myntra

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

The Beyter Oval Rose Charm Pendant is delicate and striking, bringing an old-fashioned romantic sense during the summer styling. It is based on the gold-plated finishing and has a small saying of flowers which goes with both the day and night looks. Think of this as your instant elegance pendant.

Key Features:

Gold-plated stainless steel ensures lasting shine

Engraved rose design adds soft, romantic flair

Oval charm complements all necklines

Includes adjustable chain for ideal fit

Chain might feel slightly lightweight to some

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Catch summer in shimmer with the Beyter Cubic Zirconia Pendant, perfect jewel that does not overdo things. This piece is made by minimalists who appreciate exquisite detail; thus, the pendant can be worn with casual and formal outfits. Treat yourself with a spark allusion.

Key Features:

Cubic zirconia stones for elegant shine

Slim gold-toned chain matches most outfits

Lobster clasp closure ensures easy wear

Lightweight for all-day comfort

Pendant may appear smaller than shown in pictures

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Get a playful touch on with the Joker & Witch Star Drop Pendant. It has silver tone finishing and sparkling stones which make it a light piece to wear during a summer evening. Perfect to pile or to wear alone, it is easy in charm.

Key Features:

Star-shaped charm with white stone embellishment

Silver-toned finish suits all skin tones

Subtle sparkle perfect for summer nights

Comfortable chain length for daily wear

May tangle easily if stored loosely

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Partake in Indian art with the Karishma Kreations Peacock Pendant; a statement necklace to wear to summer events. This ornate design and deep gold coloring. Ideal ethnic, Indo-western style.

Key Features:

Peacock motif offers traditional elegance

Gold-plated design for a luxe appearance

Eye-catching size works well with kurtas

Hook closure for easy styling

Design may feel too ornate for daily minimal looks

Pendants are ideal summer jewellery, and they are lightweight, close fitting, and stylish. Do you like to wear modern forms, classic shimmer, or classic themes, you will find what suits you in the Myntra range! The chosen accessories have an intelligent advantage of accessorising that does not come with bulk or some feeling of heat. With its own story and charm each pendant comes in a variety of designs, everything from subtle florals to striking accents of peacock. Twist your summer look with these simple wearable ornaments which are not only elegant but accessible as well.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.