The SALTY Collier Neck Chain is the perfect balance of bold and minimal. Made with a premium stainless steel neck chain, it has that rugged yet refined look. You can layer it up with other accessories or wear it on its own, either way.

Key Features:

Material: High-quality stainless steel

Durable, rust-proof finish

Lightweight for daily wear

Classic silver-toned design

May not suit formal or professional dress codes.

The Bear House Silver-Plated Pendant is ideal for those who prefer a simple yet bold look. It effortlessly enhances your outfit and the silver-plated touch gives it a classy feel for specific occasions such as casual outings and relaxed offices.

Key Features:

Silver-plated stainless steel

Lightweight and hypoallergenic

Sleek and modern design

Comfortable fit for all-day wear

The pendant may feel small for those who prefer chunkier designs.

Are you looking to add a touch of royalty to your outfit? The Mahi Double Chain Brooch is an eye-catching statement piece, with studded detail for a vintage feel. Use it with blazers, bandhgalas and formal occasions to look regal while keeping things simple. This is the brooch for a detail-oriented person.

Key Features:

Double chain style, layered look

Stones add shimmer

Suitable for traditional & formal outfits

Lightmawl and simple to style

Not for casual or daily use - for special occasions..

The Yellow Chimes Unisex Rhodium-Plated Ring is modern style with an understated edge. The smooth, silver-toned finish adds just enough shine without being too loud, while at the same time catching the eye. It's a perfect accessory for your favorite watch or bracelet, or even on its own. Whether you’re dressed up for a party or keeping it casual, this ring holds it all together.

Key Features:

Unisex design suits all styles

Hypoallergenic and skin-safe

Elegant finish with smooth edges

Perfect for gifting or self-wear

Sizing options are limited — make sure to check before buying.

Style is in the details, and these four accessories are the perfect example of style in the details. Whether you are new to fashion or needing to update your collection, these four pieces are a perfect mix of trend and timelessness. The bold SALTY neck chain to the regal Mahi brooch and everything in between, each item adds its own magic to your wardrobe. Don't wait - add these versatile, affordable accessories that encompass durability and design, while being your style. Be bold. Be stylish. Be memorable.

