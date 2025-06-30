Eye Protection Meets Style: 4 Best Blue Light Glasses to Shop Now on Myntra

It does not matter whether you work at home, stay to watch all your favorite shows on TV, you scroll the social media all the time- your eyes are exposed to blue light all the time. Are you having enough of headaches and eye strain? Now, it is time to go pro with the blue light glasses. Myntra has many affordable stylish and practical pieces that can protect you against blue light and make you look better. Here are four of the best blue light glasses on Myntra to protect your eyes in everyday life.

This pantsuit of H&M is a minimalistic design that anyone who loves minimalism can wear. This frame is very lightweight and extremely comfortable to wear all day long in your screens full life. No matter where and what you wear, these glasses suit any outfit and way of life when you are at your workplace, on a video call, or out and about A smart choice for daily wearers.

Key Features:

Sleek and minimalist design

Lightweight and comfortable

Blue light filtering lenses

Matches both formal and casual outfits

Frame may loosen slightly over time with frequent use.

Peter Jones eyewear company presents these pink glasses that will add some colour to your screen time. They are fit to particularly suit a woman and thus are snug together with a style factor to it. Absolute comfort after a day at the computer or in front of the favorite eBook. The minimalist composition and the gentle shade are such attributes that make them not only trendy but useful as well, so it is a combination of practicality and the attractiveness of wearing something that is soft and warm

Key Features

Feminine pink frame

Comfortable and lightweight

Blocks blue light efficiently

Ideal for work-from-home or reading

Bold color may not suit all face shapes or personal styles.

Crystal clear, non-readily identifiable gender, and also intelligent-looking, these CHEERS blue filter pair of glasses will make just the right acquisition for a user who needs performance without making any sacrifice to fashion. They are UV400-protected and anti-glare lenses, and work great when you are going to spend a long time at work or want to browse late in the night. A good product to use by gamers, students and even those at work who are spending most of their time in front of the screens. Their neutral design suits all face types.

Key Features

Unisex and transparent frame

UV400 lens for sun and screen protection

Anti-glare coating reduces reflections

Durable yet lightweight build

Slight lens reflection under very bright lights.

The second version by H&M is more structured and has some elegant touch. The construction is stable but comfortable where you can have a sense of additional confidence when spending much time in front of the screen. Be it during the meetings, classes, or during a game, the glasses would not only keep the fatigue off your eyes but also provide a classy touch to your face.

Key Features

Structured, modern frame design

Comfortable fit for extended use

Filters blue light effectively

Suitable for all-day wear

May feel tight for people with wider face shapes.

The hours we spend in front of the screens have become a regular thing, and eye protection must become a regular thing, too. All the four blue light glasses you will find in this list on Myntra are stylish, cost-effective, and will greatly help to alleviate the development of strain on your eyes when using a digital device. They include minimalistic frames, feminine pop color, and universal, so everyone can find their style. Both pairs are in their own ways strong with only a few downsides that do not nullify the benefits. That is why in case you want a clever way to look cool and take care of your eyes, then pick one of these best options and give a healthy boost to your screen-time.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.