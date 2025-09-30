Flipkart Big Billion Days Start 23rd Sept: Shop Oxidised Jewellery Sets Now
Find stunning oxidised jewellery sets that give your look an instant lift. Silver, multicolour, and more, shop now during the Flipkart Big Billion Days from 23rd September for festive offers not to be missed.
On 23rd September, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will happen again with deals that cannot be resisted and 24-hour early sale access to Plus and Black members. Oxidised jewellery sets are trendy and the perfect mix of ancient glamour and modern style. These sets come in classy silver hues and colourful patterns of many colours, suitable for a wedding, a party, or simply any other day. Since flashy deals are on the menu, now is the ideal moment to re-pack your jewellery and make people gape over jewellery that will not die with time.
Alisha Oxocraft Oxidised Silver Black & White Jewellery Set
The Alisha Oxocraft oxidised silver set is a beautiful mix of black and white designs, perfect for women who prefer classic charm. Its minute design is just beautiful with traditional wear, so it is perfect for celebratory wear.
Key Features
- Sophisticated oxidised silver finish
- Black and white design for versatile styling
- Traditional yet contemporary style
- Ideal for special occasions
- Slightly heavy to wear in the long term.
Justask Alloy Sterling Silver Jewellery Set
Justask alloy sterling silver jewelry collection has been made to look beautiful. Its smooth surface and lightness are perfect in terms of parties and daily use. The jewelry collection makes your outfit beautiful without occupying most of your appearance, hence giving you a balanced and attractive feel.
Key Features
- Sterling silver alloy construction
- Lightweight and easy to wear
- Ideal for everyday use
- Easy yet classy design
- It may not be the style for traditional jewellery enthusiasts who like something heavy.
Cardinal Alloy Silver Multicolor Jewellery Set
Bring the liveliness to your wardrobe with Cardinal alloy silver multicoloured jewelry set. The set also adds a fresh burst of color to your ethnic clothes with its exuberant colors. This jewelry will instantly contribute to your looking good, be it a wedding, a festival, or a party.
Key Features
- Multicolour design for striking looks
- Alloy silver toughness
- Party-perfect and celebratory
- Classic-style handicrafts
- The colours can run with overuse.
Suzen Oxidised Silver Jewellery Set
Suzen oxidised silver jewelry set is an occasion wear which pairs well with ethnic as well as fusion wear. Its small detailing makes it a sophisticated accessory for festivals and celebrations. A collection that will be elegant, sophisticated, and glamorous to any woman of any age group.
Key Features
- Antique oxidised silver finish
- Detailed craftsmanship
- Pairs with ethnic and fusion wear
- Best for parties and festivals
- It may get discolored if not properly maintained.
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, starting 23rd September, is your golden opportunity to possess these stunning oxidised jewellery sets at the lowest price rates. From the sensational Alisha Oxocraft black-and-white ensemble to the Colourful Cardinal multicoloured set, every one of them promises elegance, beauty, and party-ready chic. The Plus and Black members have 24-hour early access, and they should not lose their opportunity to get the first and best shopping. Jewellery is not simply an object of fashion, but a declaration of style. This season, match these vintage items with your personality and make heads turn wherever you are. Shop now before they're gone.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
