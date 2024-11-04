Get Up to 60% Off on Trendy Stylish & Functional Handbags at Myntra

Elevate your accessory game with our top handbag picks, now available at up to 60% off! Whether you're looking for a structured hobo bag, a versatile sling, a stylish handheld, or a compact shoulder bag, these trendy pieces combine functionality and flair. Explore key features like ample storage, sleek designs, and durable materials, making each bag a perfect companion for any outing. Don’t miss these must-have styles from brands like Max, FARGO, Exotic, and H&M.

1. Max Geometric PU Structured Hobo Bag

Price: ₹ 599

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Step up your casual style with the Max Geometric PU Structured Hobo Bag. This stylish grey hobo bag combines a unique geometric self-design with a quilted finish, making it a standout accessory for any casual outing. With a non-detachable sling strap, it’s both trendy and functional, offering ample storage with multiple compartments and three convenient external pockets.

Key Features:

-Unique Design: Grey geometric self-design with quilted detailing for a modern look.

-Multiple Compartments: Keeps essentials organized with several main compartments and an inner pocket.

-Convenient Size: Compact yet spacious, measuring 17 cm in height, 32 cm in width, and 9 cm in depth.

-Durable Material: Made of sturdy PU, easy to maintain with simple wipe cleaning.

-Casual Essential: Ideal for everyday use, featuring a non-detachable sling strap for hands-free convenience.

2. FARGO Structured Sling Bag

Price: ₹899

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Add a touch of sophistication to your casual look with the FARGO Structured Sling Bag. This solid brown bag combines style with practicality, featuring a sleek design and structured shape. It includes two main compartments for easy organization, a detachable sling strap for versatile carrying, and a 3-month warranty for added peace of mind.

Key Features:

-Spacious Design: Two main compartments and an inner pocket for organized storage.

-Versatile Carrying Options: Equipped with two handles and a detachable sling strap for comfortable use.

-Durable Build: Crafted from sturdy PU material with easy maintenance.

-Compact and Functional: Measures 25.4 cm in height, 7.62 cm in width, and 15.24 cm in depth, ideal for everyday essentials.

-Brand Warranty: Comes with a 3-month warranty for added reliability and support.

3. Exotic Cream-Coloured PU Structured Handheld Bag

Price: ₹1475

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Make a stylish statement with the Exotic Cream-Coloured PU Handheld Bag. This elegant, structured bag is designed for versatility, with two main compartments and ample pocket space to keep all essentials in place. With a detachable sling strap and tablet sleeve, it’s perfect for both parties and day-to-day use, backed by a 6-month warranty for peace of mind.

Key Features:

-Spacious and Organized: Features two main compartments, five inner pockets, and two external pockets for efficient storage.

-Tablet-Friendly: Equipped with a dedicated tablet sleeve, ideal for tech-savvy users.

-Dual Carrying Options: Includes two handles and a detachable sling strap for versatile wear.

-Elegant and Durable: Made from PU material in a stylish cream color, easy to clean with soft cotton.

-Reliable Warranty: Covered by a 6-month warranty from the brand for added assurance.

4. H&M Buckle-Detail Shoulder Bag

Price: ₹ 1499

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your casual look with the chic H&M Buckle Detail Shoulder Bag. This stylish shoulder bag in coated fabric combines functionality with modern flair, featuring a decorative buckle and concealed magnetic closure for a sleek finish. With its compact design and taffeta lining, it’s the perfect accessory for a minimalistic touch.

Key Features:

-Elegant Design: Wide tab with a decorative buckle and a concealed magnetic closure for a polished look.

-Compact Size: Ideal dimensions at 5.5 cm depth, 26 cm width, and 13 cm height for easy carrying.

-Quality Material: Made from durable, coated polyester fabric with taffeta lining.

-Single Compartment: Provides ample space for essentials in a streamlined design.

-Perfect for Casual Use: Lightweight and versatile, ideal for casual outings and everyday style.

Conclusion:

Upgrade your accessory collection with these stylish and practical handbags, each now up to 60% off! With a mix of hobo, sling, handheld, and shoulder styles, these bags from Max, FARGO, Exotic, and H&M offer something for every occasion. Shop now and grab your favorite at an unbeatable price—perfect for adding style and convenience to your wardrobe.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.