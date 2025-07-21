Grab These Must-Have Accessories from Myntra to Elevate Everyday Outfits

Accessories have the power to instantly elevate any outfit from simple to standout. Whether it’s sleek sunglasses, gold-toned rings, or minimal everyday earrings, the right pieces add a polished, stylish edge. Myntra brings you a wide range of trendy and affordable accessories that are perfect for daily wear, casual brunches, or special weekend plans. If you’re looking to refresh your collection without overspending, we’ve handpicked four versatile options that balance trend, function, and value—ideal for upgrading your look while staying budget-friendly and effortlessly chic.

Video courtesy: Myntra

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Give your look a boost with these Cat Eye Sunglasses from DressBerry. Designed to make a statement, the black lenses and grey frame offer a perfect blend of bold and feminine. Ideal for brunch, holidays, or adding glam to errands.

Key Features:

Stylish cat eye shape flatters most face types

UV-protective lenses for eye safety

Grey-toned frame for a modern touch

Lightweight design makes it easy to carry

Frame might feel wide on smaller faces

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

These Korean-inspired studs from SZN add charm to your everyday look without trying too hard. With a minimalist yet trendy design, they suit casual outfits and office looks alike. A subtle way to stay on trend.

Key Features:

Contemporary Korean style for a modern feel

Comfortable size for daily use

Polished finish gives it a sleek edge

Perfect for minimal or layered looks

May not suit bold statement earring lovers

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Add texture and movement to your outfit with these Circular Hoop Earrings from Accessorize. Their timeless silhouette gets an update with a detailed surface, perfect for pairing with sleek buns or open hair. A go-to piece for dinner or daywear.

Key Features:

Circular hoop design adds a classic touch

Textured surface gives a modern update

Works for both ethnic and western outfits

Lightweight and easy to wear all day

Not suitable for those who prefer dainty styles

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Style your fingers your way with this adjustable midi ring set from Jewels Galaxy. The gold-plated finish and varied designs make mixing and matching effortless. Great for stacking or creating custom ring combos.

Key Features:

Comes as a set of five adjustable midi rings

Gold plated for a premium look

Different shapes let you experiment with styling

Can be worn individually or stacked

May tarnish over time with frequent wear

Accessories are small details that speak volumes. From sleek sunglasses and statement rings to wear-anywhere earrings, the right picks can completely transform your look. These curated options from Myntra are not only easy on the wallet but also mirror the latest trends—perfect for everyday wear, brunches, or weekend outings. Whether you're upgrading your basics or adding a pop of personality, these pieces are endlessly wearable and effortlessly stylish. Add them to your cart now and let your accessories do the talking—without saying a word.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.