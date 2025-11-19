Graceful Maangtikka Designs On Myntra For This Wedding Season

Traditional jewellery holds the power to elevate any festive look by adding charm, brightness and detail. Among these timeless pieces, the maangtikka stands out for its ability to frame the face beautifully while completing ethnic attire with grace. It carries cultural value and continues to be a popular choice for weddings, festivals and family events. Whether someone prefers a delicate design or a more statement style, choosing the right piece can highlight features and bring balance to the overall outfit. Myntra offers a wide range of maangtikks that combine craftsmanship, comfort and style, making it easier to find a piece that feels special and suits the occasion. This guide covers a selection of options designed to complement different looks and help create a memorable appearance.

This pearl and kundan maangtikka has a soft, glowing look that enhances festive styling. The handcrafted work adds elegance while maintaining a lightweight feel for long wear. Consider this piece if you want something classic and refined.

Key features:

Pearl detailing that adds gentle shine

Kundan stones for a traditional look

Handcrafted design with smooth finishing

Light feel suitable for long events

Pearl surface may need gentle handling

This floral maangtikka blends kundan stones and pearl beading to create a bright and delicate style. It works well for celebrations and helps frame the face with grace. Indulge in this piece if you want a balanced and festive accessory.

Key features:

Kundan stones that reflect light softly

Pearl beads adding a refined touch

Floral design suitable for weddings

Comfortable chain for secure placement

Bead string may tangle if stored loosely

This oxidised silver maangtikka has a bold mirror work design that brings a unique ethnic look. It pairs well with many traditional outfits and adds a striking accent to the forehead. Choose this option if you enjoy accessories with character.

Key features:

Mirror work that creates a bright reflection

Oxidised finish for a rustic charm

Light structure for comfortable wear

Versatile look for festive events

Mirror edges may need careful storage

This gold plated maangtikka carries a simple and refined design suitable for various occasions. Its structure offers ease of use while still appearing traditional and polished. Consider selecting this piece if you prefer an understated yet graceful accessory.

Key features:

Gold plated surface for a warm tone

Timeless design suitable for many outfits

Comfortable hook for placement

Lightweight feel for long celebrations

Plating may fade if exposed to moisture

A well-chosen maangtikka adds beauty and cultural charm to any festive look. It can transform a simple outfit by drawing attention to the face and highlighting traditional style in an effortless way. Myntra offers a wide variety of designs, making it easier to find pieces that complement different preferences, whether subtle, bold, classic or decorative. With the right accessory, any celebration becomes more memorable and every look gains a touch of elegance. Taking time to pick the perfect piece helps enhance confidence and ensures that the overall appearance feels complete and harmonious.

