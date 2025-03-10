Holi Sale Live: Shop these Best Wall Clocks for Home & Office

The wall clock goes beyond telling time since it represents both personality and style while exuding sophistication. Everyone looking for clocks has multiple choices between modern silent quartz clocks, artistic hand-painted works of art, and classic analog designs. These clocks are an asset in your home, office, or living space and accurately keep track of time. The best part? Amazon Holi Sale1st- 14thth March) on Home Essentials is live now with fantastic deals on these trendy wall clocks. Let's have a look at the best wall clocks to give your place a boost.

1. Star Work Non-Ticking Silent Quartz Wall Clock (Moon Square, 30 cm)

Image Source- Amazon.in



Order Now

The Star Work Silent Quartz Wall Clock is the perfect option for anyone looking for a silent and contemporary clock that can suit any home decor.

Key Features:

Silent quartz movement, producing zero ticking sound

Sleek and modern moon square appearance

30 cm measurement, suitable for living rooms, bedrooms, and offices

Strong glass and plastic make with brown finish

Perfect for home decor with a dash of sophistication

Requires special handling due to the glass material.

2. Kadio Analog Wall Clock (Maroon, 24.5 cm)

Image Source- Amazon.in



Order Now

The Kadio Analog Wall Clock is a traditional timepiece that is perfect for adding a classic touch to any room while being precise and long-lasting.

Key Features:

Traditional analog design with maroon finish

Glass-covered dial for a premium appearance

24.5 cm size, ideal for medium-sized rooms

Easy-to-read numerals, hence user-friendly

Long-lasting and rugged construction

Simple design might not appeal to individuals on the lookout for a decorative item.

3. Shashank Wooden Hand-Painted Elegant Mickey Mouse Wall Clock

Image Source- Amazon.in



Order Now

The Shashank Wooden Hand-Painted Wall Clock is a beautiful example of playfulness married with functionality, perfect for children's rooms or creative areas.

Key Features:

Individual hand-painted wooden product with Mickey Mouse design

Ideal for bedroom, home office, or living room of kids

Fun and interesting addition to room furniture

The wood material is long-lasting in quality

Ideal for being used as gift or personal purchase

Restricted by a niche market owing to cartoon-design theme.

4. CHRONICLElegant Round Plastic Analog Wall Clock (Golden, 20 cm)

Image Source- Amazon.in



Order Now

The CHRONICLElegant Round Plastic Analog Wall Clock in gold serves as a lightweight compact timepiece designed for both domestic and office use and gifting purposes that presents a classic round design with a clear white dial.

Key Features:

Beautiful round golden finish, providing an elegant touch

Small diameter (20 cm), ideal for compact spaces

Lightweight and simple to hang

White dial with simple-to-read numerals

Ideal for office, home, and gift-giving

A smaller size might not be ideal for large walls.

Glam up your space with these fashionable and practical wall clocks! Whether it's a quiet quartz one, a timeless analog, a vibrant hand-painted one, or a sophisticated golden one, there is an amazing choice for every sense. Don't forget Amazon's Holi Sale (1st- 14th March) on Home Essentials, where you can get these clocks at irresistible prices. Shop now and add some stylish charm to your home or office.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.