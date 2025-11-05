Jewellery Sets for Brides to Shine at the Grand Wedding Sale 2025!

The Grand Wedding Sale has arrived, and it is time to let your style sparkle with jewellery that shows luxury and grace! The perfect jewellery set adds to every ethnic look turning plain outfits into statement pieces. Myntra’s festive collection will dazzle you with craftsmanship from pearls and stones to kundan and diamonds. Whether you are an excited bride, a devoted bridesmaid, or an eager wedding guest, these four stunning sets from Karatcart, Zaveri Pearls, and Ami will flourish with timeless beauty and unmatched elegance this wedding season!

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Karatcart offers classic elegance with their gold-plated pearl beaded choker set, complete with coordinated earrings. This piece is ideal for women who prefer subtle glamour, with an effortless balance of vintage elegance and modern design. The piece is a wonderful addition to a sangeet night outfit and can elevate your look at wedding receptions.

Key Fetures:

The beading gives an elegant pearl look.

The piece is lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear.

It looks stunning with sarees and looks great with gowns.

The gold plating is durable and maintains its luster,

The delicate beads should be taken care of.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Presenting a stunning gold-plated jewellery set with Austrian diamonds from Zaveri Pearls, an addition to evolving looks for the bride, or anyone who loves glamour. The finely made accessory is a perfect for weddings. It captures and elegantly blends shine and glamour into a delightful piece.

Key Features:

Austrian diamonds give a high-end shine.

The design gives elegance with style for any occasion.

It is lightweight.

It has a shiny, tarnish-resistant piece.

Perhaps not for a bridal party who loves simplicity.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Ami gold plated stone studded jewellery set has tradition with beautiful boldness. The finely crafted stones catch the eye in any light and match perfectly with wedding gowns and lehengas. This set features luxurious detailing and a balance in design to make sure you look gorgeous with ease and confidence on any festive or bridal occasion.

Key Features:

The eye catching stone detailing makes the piece elegant.

Great for daytime or evening wedding events.

The adjustable chain comfortably fits under any neckline.

Fusion of tradition with modern charm.

If not taken care of, the stones may dull.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Zaveri Pearls Kundan Stone & Beaded Jewellery Set is a beautiful mix of tradition and sparkle. It has shining Kundan stones and colorful beads that make it perfect for weddings and festive occasions. The design looks royal and goes well with sarees, lehengas, or gowns, adding a graceful touch to any outfit.

Key Features:

Beautiful Meenakari and Kundan fusion design.

Colors suited for any traditional look.

Good durability.

Adds ethnic richness and charm for your wedding look.

Slightly heavier compared to minimalist sets!

This Grand Wedding Sale season, let your style shimmer with jewels that tell your story of elegance and radiance. Whether it’s the pearl perfection of Karatcart, the diamond brilliance of Zaveri Pearls, the subtle grace of Ami, or the regal artistry of Zaveri Pearls’ Kundan set, each collection is designed to make you glow with confidence. From festive parties to wedding celebrations, these jewellery sets add the magic touch every outfit deserves. So shine brighter, sparkle longer, and celebrate love in style.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.