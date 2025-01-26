Level Up Your Style with These Premium Analogue Watches

Want to amp up your style quotient? Look no further than Myntra's Style Parade Sale, featuring unbeatable offers on a stunning range of fashion items. Among the star attractions are high-quality analog watches blending timeless elegance with modern functionality.

1. GUESS Men Black Patterned Analogue Watch

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

This GUESS Men Black Patterned Analogue Watch GW0334G2 is a real masterpiece of the craft. Made with a very sleek and sophisticated design, it's good for men who appreciate luxury in simplicity.

Key Features:

Unique Patterned Dial: The gleaming black patterned dial speaks of class and style.

Durable Stainless Steel Case: The stainless steel case makes it durable, strong, and sustainable for long-term use.

Water Resistance: Equipped with 50-meter water resistance.

Quartz Movement: Accurate quartz movement built into the watch guarantees precise timekeeping.

Although the leather strap requires more care, it may not look perfect over time.

2. BOSS Men Patterned Dial & Bracelet Style Straps Analogue Watch

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Add this to your collection: the BOSS Men Patterned Dial & Bracelet Style Straps Analogue Watch 1513905, perfect for the man who prefers refinement and a touch of modernity in his dressing.

Key Features:

Sleek Patterned Dial: The boldly patterned dial is stylish and easy to read.

Bracelet-Style Stainless Steel Strap: The polished bracelet-style strap is a smooth combination of comfort and elegance.

Multi-Function Display: It also includes chronograph functions, adding some functionality to this stylish watch.

Water Resistance: Water-resistant up to 30 meters, it can be worn daily with minor splashes.

It is a big watch, so it may not be ideal for people with small wrists.

3. GIORDANO Men Dial & Leather Bracelet Style Straps Analogue Watch

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

GIORDANO's Men Dial & Leather Bracelet Style Straps Analogue Watch GZ-50098-02 combines classic design elements with modern features to make it the ultimate versatile accessory.

Key Features:

Premium Leather Strap: The genuine leather strap adds a touch of sophistication while ensuring comfortable wear.

Minimalist Dial Design: The clean and simple dial is perfect for those men who prefer less soliciting.

Lightweight Build: Its lightweight construction ensures all-day comfort without compromising durability.

Quartz Movement: Accurate time-keeping is maintained with reliable quartz movement.

The lack of any special features like a chronograph may let some people down.

4. Titan Men Stainless Steel Straps Analogue Watch

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Titan has once again laid the standards of quality and style, and the Men Stainless Steel Straps Analogue Watch 10010KM01 is no exception.

Key Features:

Stainless Steel Strap: The heavy-duty strap keeps it sleek with durability.

Classic Design: It has a classic design that will go well with any type of dress.

Date Display: The date display makes this watch not only stylish but also convenient.

Water Resistance: With water resistance up to 50 meters, the watch can be worn daily, everywhere.

This watch has a stainless steel strap that may weigh a little more than a leather strap.

5. Armani Exchange Men Black Dial & Stainless Steel Bracelet Style Straps Analogue Watch

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

The Armani Exchange Men Black Dial & Stainless Steel Bracelet Style Straps Analogue Watch speaks of luxury and modern style since it is the epitome of these things.

Key Features:

Sophisticated Black Dial: The sleek black dial with minimalist hour markers radiates a perception of luxury and class.

Durable Stainless Steel Bracelet: High-quality, the bracelet strap gives a premium feel and ensures lasting comfort.

Scratch-Resistant Glass: Scratch-resistant glass guarantees your watch will look as good as new for years to come.

Water Resistance: The watch has a water resistance of up to 50 meters.

Its elegant design comes at a slightly higher price than many other options available.

The Myntra Style Parade Sale has arrived, and it's time to give your accessory game a whole new level with premium analog watches that too are at unbeatable prices. From luxurious Armani Exchange to the evergreen styling of Titan, something for every discerning user is on offer. With limited-time discounts and deals exclusive to it, these watches will not stay in stock for long.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.