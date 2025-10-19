Light Up Your Look: Traditional Earrings to To Buy from Myntra Diwali Sale

This Diwali, don’t just light up your home light up your look too! Myntra’s Diwali Party collection is in full swing, bringing you the best in festive fashion, especially in accessories that elevate your ensemble instantly. Earrings are the crown jewel of any traditional outfit, and we’ve handpicked four stunning options perfect for weddings, pujas or that big Diwali get-together. Ready to sparkle? These statement pieces promise grace, glam, and just a pinch of drama.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Step into timeless charm with these Rubans jhumkas. The oxidised silver plating gives them a vintage aura, while peacock motifs and pearl beading lend elegance. Perfect to pair with ethnic wear or add a traditional accent to fusion outfits, these earrings combine bold detailing and dainty beauty in one graceful piece.

Key Features:

Delicate pearl beading.

Elegent look

Lightweight enough for moderate use

Versatile suits sarees, lehengas, salwar suits,

The oxidised finish may darken or rub off with frequent wear.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This set of two from Zaveri Pearls gives you options both pieces carry traditional chandbali charm with gold tones and detailed work. Ideal if you like switching looks without buying separate earrings. Dress them with lehengas or even Indo‑western dresses to make a statement.

Key Features:

Two unique designs in one set

Gold-toned finish.

Lightweight design for comfortable wear.

Good value for multi‑pair buyers.

Not for those who want single piece.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Add a golden glow to your look with these Yellow Chimes jhumkas. The gold plating goes beautifully with warm tones, while the hanging pearls and dome shape give them a graceful swing. Whether for festive dinners or mehendi days, these jhumkas bring a hint of shine and motion to your ensemble.

Key Features:

Gold-plated surface for radiant look.

Dome‑shaped jhumka design.

Moderate weight for daily wear.

Complements warm colors like red, maroon, mustard.

The plating may fade over time with friction or allergens from skin.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your elegance with this Fida set two pairs featuring kundan and pearl artistry. The gold plating and classic drop design make them ideal for weddings or special nights out. With subtle sparkle and traditional style.

Key Features:

Kundan stones embedded with pearl accents.

Includes two coordinating pairs.

Design blends traditional and modern look.

Suitable for wedding, festival or formal occasions.

The stones might be delicate; rough handling may risk loosening kundan bits.

This Diwali, as you prepare for lights, laddoos, and laughter, don’t forget your festive sparkle. With Myntra's Diwali Party collection offering the best in traditional accessories, these handpicked earrings are your ticket to a glowing celebration. Whether you love the heritage look of oxidised silver, the classic elegance of kundan, or the gold-toned beauty, there’s something here for every diva. Just remember treat these delicate beauties with love. Wear them, flaunt them, and let your Diwali look be unforgettable. After all, the party isn’t complete without a little shimmer in your step and sparkle in your ears.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article