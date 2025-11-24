Men’s Sherwani Brooches to Add Royalty, Charm in 2025

There is something always special about wearing a sherwani for a wedding however, a brooch taken out of your pocket can make the moment. Brooches give you shine, class, and a sense of personality while wearing your outfit to make you look confident. Whether you are the groom, a wedding guest,a statement brooch can pick up even the simplest of sherwanis an upgrade. Here are four beautiful brooches that are perfect for weddings, receptions and that special gatherings. Each one of these items provides elegance and charm to your attire.

The Kavove Eagle Crest Brooch is an ideal option for men who want to make a strong statement and be powerful on their wedding day. The eagle motif represents pride and power, making it the perfect selection for grooms or those close to them and the brooch coordinates well with royal sherwanis or Indo-western engagement outfits,

Key features:

Eagle motif bold styling.

Stunning color.

Durable metal build.

Great for sherwanis or reception attire.

Heavier than more minimalist brooches.

The House of Pataudi Stone Studded Brooch has royal wedding look and elegance. It is decorated with sparkling artificial stones giving it a rich and regal look when worn with a sherwani. The brooch is reasonably classic in shape and detailing, making it a year to year favorite for grooms. The brooch can be used with cream, gold, maroon, or beige sherwanis to convey a classic look while adding to the grand picture of your wedding day.

Key features:

Unique stone-studded craftsmanship.

Royal and traditional look.

Great match for wedding sherwanis.

Adds rich shine to festive outfits.

Requires light handling for delicacy of stones.

This brooch by SYGA is made for men who want a stylish and modern wedding look. The chain detailing adds movement and appeal to your look, making your sherwani stand out effortlessly. The silver plating means this brooch has a polished and classy finish, which makes it appropriate for weddings whether it is day or evening. This is great for groomsmen.

Key Features:

Modern chain detailing.

Elegant silver plated finish.

Stylish, yet traditional appeal.

Great for sherwanis and blazers.

Chains can get tangled if the brooch is not properly stored.

Curren Rose Gold-Plated Brooch is for men who are looking for a soft classic modern royal look. This brooch has the warm and classy color of rose gold that makes a fantastic addition to sherwanis, especially sherwanis that are pastel or cream colored. The stone-studded design will also provide just the right amount of sparkle to wear to weddings and receptions. The Curren Rose Gold-Plated Brooch will be perfect accessory for grooms and trendy guests.

Key Features:

Elegant rose gold plating.

Soft premium shine.

Modern stone-studded detailing.

Excellent choice for wedding and festive clothing.

Not appropriate for very heavy or traditional embroidery.

A wedding sherwani is fully complete when it's been enhanced by brooch that adds charm and personality, plus a royal feel to an outfit. The brooches on this list bring their unique styles, from a Kellov eagle crest that enhances bold interests to the luxurious use of House of Pataudi stones, modern use of a SYGA tassel chain, or warm sophistication with a Curren rose-gold option. These accessories complete the simple outfit and create memories, allowing you to shine on every wedding occasion. Select the option that enhances a sherwani and let your style show off and have confidence and grace.

