Must-Have Adjustable & Kundan Rings with Myntra
Four standout rings—two adjustable charm and pearl designs, plus two striking kundan pieces—are available to grab now at Myntra, designed to elevate your everyday or festive look effortlessly.
Complete your look with these eye-catching rings—available to grab now at Myntra. From charming adjustable sets to dazzling kundan cocktail pieces, this buyable guide blends everyday style with festive elegance. Ideal for both casual outings and special occasions, these four rings offer versatile charms that enhance any outfit effortlessly. Elevate your accessory game with rings that say style without effort.
Video courtesy: Myntra
Yellow Chimes Set Of 4 Silver Plated Big Charmed Adjustable Finger Rings
Image source - Myntra.com
A fun stack of four silver-toned adjustable rings with bold charms—perfect for mixing and matching with casual or ethnic outfits. Each ring slips on comfortably and brings a playful touch to your look.
Key features:
- Silver-plated set comes with four unique charm designs
- Adjustable design ensures a comfortable fit on any finger
- Lightweight rings feel effortless to wear
- Ideal for daily use or as a playful accessory
- Set styling allows easy mix-and-match creativity
- May tarnish faster with water or perfume exposure
Teejh Gold-Plated Pearl Beaded Adjustable Finger Ring
Image source - Myntra.com
This gold-plated ring features a pearl bead centerpiece for an elegant, minimalist finish. The adjustable band makes it easy to wear daily or as a delicate statement piece.
Key features:
- Gold plating gives a warm, luxurious tone
- Single pearl bead offers graceful simplicity
- Adjustable band fits a range of finger sizes
- Minimalist design works with casual and formal looks
- Lightweight and easy to wear
- Pearl may need gentle care to maintain shine
Auraa Trends 22KT Gold-Plated White Kundan‑Studded Finger Ring
Image source - Myntra.com
A statement piece with authentic 22KT gold plating and classic white kundan stones, this ring radiates elegance with its bold size. Great for festive wear or to elevate any outfit gracefully.
Key features:
- Rich 22KT gold plating adds an opulent sheen
- Sparkling kundan gives a traditional, festive look
- Wide ring face makes it a standout accessory
- Adjustable fit ensures versatility
- Ideal for special events or party wear
- Bold size may feel too attention-grabbing for minimalists
Panash Gold-Plated Pink Kundan‑Studded Cocktail Ring
Image source - Myntra.com
A glamorous cocktail ring with bright pink kundan stones set on gold plating. Perfect for pairing with festive or evening outfits for a pop of color and sparkle.
Key features:
- Pink kundan gives a vibrant, festive sparkle
- Gold plating enhances color contrast
- Statement size adds elegance to evening wear
- Adjustable band lets you fit it comfortably
- Great for pairing with matching color outfits
- May overwhelm delicate hands with its bold size
Why settle for plain when your hands can sparkle with charm and sophistication? These four stunning rings, all ready to grab now at Myntra, offer a stylish range—from casual, stackable styles perfect for everyday flair to opulent, festive designs that make a bold statement. Whether layering the playful charm set for a fun vibe, wearing the minimalist pearl ring daily for a subtle touch, or choosing bold kundan stones for those special festive moments, these are versatile additions that make elevating your style effortless. Go ahead—grab these must-have rings now.
