Must-Have Handbags & Clutches with Myntra
Discover four stylish handbags and clutches—from structured colourblocked bags to embellished handhelds and sleek clutches—ready to grab now at Myntra for versatile everyday and special occasion use.
Every wardrobe deserves a perfect handbag or clutch to complement your look. You can grab these chic handbags and clutches now at Myntra, blending style and practicality with subtle details that make a difference. From structured colourblocked bags to embellished handhelds and sleek clutches, these picks suit everything from casual outings to formal events. Elevate your accessory game with these versatile essentials that are designed to impress effortlessly.
Video courtesy: Myntra
Van Heusen Colourblocked Structured Handheld Bag
Image source - Myntra.com
This structured handheld bag features a smart colourblocked design, offering a sophisticated yet trendy look. Its compact shape and sturdy handles make it an ideal companion for office or casual daywear. The subtle contrast of colours adds a modern flair to your everyday style.
Key features:
- Colourblocked design adds a stylish, modern touch
- Structured silhouette keeps your essentials organized
- Sturdy handheld straps provide easy carrying
- Compact size suits both work and casual wear
- Durable material for long-lasting use
- May not hold larger items due to its compact size
DressBerry Gold Embellished Bow Detail Handheld Bag
Image source - Myntra.com
Add a touch of elegance with this handheld bag featuring a gold-embellished bow detail. Its sleek, polished look is perfect for parties and special occasions. The bag's spacious interior holds your essentials while the bow adds a charming, feminine accent.
Key features:
- Gold bow embellishment adds a classy statement
- Spacious interior for daily essentials
- Handheld style perfect for formal events
- Smooth finish gives a polished look
- Lightweight and easy to carry
- The shiny surface may show scratches easily
Fastrack Women Solid Clutch
Image source - Myntra.com
A minimalist clutch designed for everyday use, this solid-colour Fastrack clutch combines practicality with subtle style. It fits well with both casual and semi-formal outfits and offers a simple, no-fuss design that works well anytime.
Key features:
- Solid colour complements many outfit styles
- Compact design for easy carrying
- Versatile enough for day or evening wear
- Simple design that’s timeless
- Durable material for regular use
- Limited compartments may affect organization
Lavie Bow Women's Framed Clutch
Image source - Myntra.com
This framed clutch from Lavie is perfect for parties or evening outings. Featuring a delicate bow and a structured frame, it combines elegance with functionality. The clasp closure ensures security, making it a reliable and stylish choice.
Key features:
- Framed design adds a chic and polished look
- Bow detail brings feminine charm
- Secure clasp closure for safety
- Compact size fits essentials easily
- Ideal for formal and party wear
- Smaller size limits what you can carry
These four handbags and clutches perfectly balance style and functionality, each designed to enhance your look while meeting practical needs. Whether you prefer the modern colourblocked bag, the elegant bow-embellished handheld, or sleek clutches for day and night, you can grab these must-have accessories now at Myntra. Choose your favorite to elevate every outfit with ease and charm. Don’t wait—make your style statement today by grabbing these trendy bags and clutches at Myntra.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
