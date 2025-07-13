Must-Have Necklaces to Grab Now at Myntra for Effortless Everyday Glam

The simplest step to upgrade any look would be the jewellery and the new line of necklaces at Myntra is a testimony. You can wear the necklaces with your brunch outfit or add some glamour to a plain tshirt. These necklaces are the right pinch of class and style. Whether you prefer gold plated jewelry or contemporary layered designs, there is something out there, whatever your taste. Grab these beautiful necklace picks at Myntra now to upgrade your everyday jewellery game.

Rubans Voguish Big Heart Pendant Necklace is a stunning mix of elegance and emotion, crafted in 18K gold plating. Its demi-fine finish and waterproof quality make it both pretty and practical. Put this in your jewellery chest and be proud of an eye candy you can wear.

Key Features:

18K gold plated for a luxe look

Waterproof and tarnish-free for everyday wear

Big heart pendant adds bold charm

Lightweight yet eye-catching design

Chain length may sit slightly higher on broader necks

The Jewelz Layered Necklace is a contemporary piece that will bring modernity to any neckline with its trendy multiple strings necklace. It is ideal to dress up casual or party wear with minimum effort. But indulge in this item in case you are in love with enhancing your self with dignity.

Key Features:

Three-tier chain layout for a stylish look

Suitable for both western and fusion outfits

Lightweight metal feels comfortable on the skin

Versatile design suits various necklines

Chains may tangle easily during storage

This is a Brijsun Necklace that is sleek in nature and can be worn in daily and occasional occasions. It can be matched perfectly with all your favourite outfits with a hint of a sophistication. It could be a great idea to add this multifunctional item to your arsenal of accessories in order to get a stylish increase in a couple of minutes.

Key Features:

Simple yet elegant design for daily styling

Complements ethnic and western clothing

Subtle shine without being overpowering

Easy to pair with multiple outfits

Clasp closure may feel a bit stiff initially

The second Brijsun Necklace features a unique design that adds flair to your overall look without overdoing it. Whether it’s a workday or a dinner plan, this piece fits right in. Indulge in effortless accessorising with this understated yet pretty necklace.

Key Features:

Lightweight structure for long-hour wear

Suitable for office, events, or casual outings

Beautiful finish that adds soft elegance

Neutral tone pairs with most colour palettes

Shine may dull slightly over time with frequent wear

A nice necklace can be more than an accessory; good necklace lifts the whole appearance. These fabulous picks can be found and purchased in Myntra and have combined style, comfort, and charm in their designs which are wearable. Be it the gold shades, multi strands or traditional perfection, there lies something to suit your taste. Get these can-not-miss necklaces at Myntra today and make your every-day style a bit glam. These are some of the trendy, fashionable and multifunctional jewellery pieces you should not miss.

