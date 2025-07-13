Must-Have Traditional Jewellery Sets to Grab Now at Myntra

Classical jewels can never become out-dated, and these beautiful sets offered at Myntra are the evidence. These sets range in designs right from temple-shaped gold plated jewels to the kundan studded bridal jewelries to fit the grace and culture to your festival/wedding attire. They are delicately designed with extensive craftsmanship and quality finishing that adorn every garment. Here are sets of vintage jewellery to grab a stunning look at your next event on Myntra.

Rubans Temple Necklace Set is a royal accessory which combines the 22K gold plating with such elements as ruby, emerald and zirconia touch. It is designed traditionally, which means that it will fit well in weddings and cult celebrations. A heritage and elegance induced set to indulge in.

Key Features:

Rich 22K gold-plated finish for a royal touch

Embedded with ruby, emerald, and zirconia stones

Intricate temple design highlights traditional artistry

Ideal for weddings and festive outfits

• Heavier feel may not suit minimal style lovers

Ancient beauty of Yellow chimes antique jewellery set is represented by the ancient temple style features, and the gold installation. Its artistry and vintage design make it look classic. With this in your celebration stand, you will get a daring and conventional appearance.

Key Features:

Gold-plated antique design for ethnic wear

Features goddess motifs and detailed patterns

Suitable for cultural, religious, and festive events

Traditional finish pairs well with sarees and lehengas

Chain closure may require assistance when worn

This Rubans Pendant Jewellery Set combines elegance and charm with golden and pearl beads and a vibrant red stone.It is classy but soft and it suits any age. Think of it as an elegant ending of your ethnic outfit.

Key Features:

22K gold-plated pendant with handcrafted details

Golden and pearl bead accents add elegance

Ruby red centerpiece adds richness to the look

Comfortable for long wear during events

Not as bold as typical temple sets

Peora Kundan Bridal Set is made up of traditional kundan work and silver plated which is ideal wedding and ceremony wear. It goes with matching necklace and earrings and maang tikka. Get it as the showstealer set on your most special days.

Key Features:

Silver-plated finish with authentic kundan work

Multi-piece set includes necklace, earrings, and tikka

Rich embellishment ideal for bridal wear

Pairs well with lehengas and ethnic gowns

May feel too elaborate for casual occasions

Ethnic wear does not match with a well designed jewellery set better than it is in the case of a traditional event. These are some of the striking items in Myntra that are elegant, culturally rich and also enduring. No matter who you are a bride, a guest of a wedding, or a visitor of a festival, the sets will pick your look up. These are some of the must-have jewellery sets available at Myntra that you cannot possibly pass up. So go and buy and have your accessories talk at all celebrations. Tradition is the start of beauty- take it on board today.

