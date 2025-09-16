Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale from 20th Sept: Elegant Handbags Every Woman Needs
Discover trendy handbags during Myntra's Big Fashion Festival Sale. From elegant totes to fashion-forward slings, these perfect pieces bring fashion and convenience to your wardrobe, making your festive season effortlessly chic.
This is the festival season, and fashion and offers meet with the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale, which spans between 20th September and 5th October. Handbags are not accessories, but they are also more of a show of sophistication and style. Myntra has it all, be it a fashionable sling bag, a colorful tote, or a quote handbag to have during night outs at parties. These fashionable ones are ideal to bring a surge to your fashion besides protecting your necessities. You would not miss the opportunity of purchasing these fashionable handbags at huge discounts during this season.
1. StyleCast X Revolte Embellished PU Handheld Bag with Applique
Image Source- Myntra.com
Give your holiday attire a touch of glamour with the StyleCast X Revolte appliqué PU embellished clutch handbag. This handbag is suitable for wedding receptions, parties, or events at festivals and will bring a splash of glamour to any collection.
Key Features
- Embellished design
- Sleek and compact handheld design
- Luxurious PU material
- Ideal for party and festive dressing.
- It's lightweight and easy to carry
- Does not accommodate large items like notebooks or tablets.
2. Legal Bribe Women Colourblocked Structured Sling Bag
Image Source- Myntra.com
For the fashion-oriented and practical, the Legal Bribe colourblocked structured sling bag is a success. The colourblocked look provides an immediate dose of sophistication, while the crossbody silhouette makes it travel-friendly and easy to wear.
Key Features
- Colourblocked structured design
- Adjustable crossbody strap
- Lightweight and travel-friendly
- Multiple compartments for essentials
- Modern and relaxed style
- The sling fashion might not be for official functions.
3. Legal Bribe PU Organized Tote Bag
Image Source- Myntra.com
There's nothing like the style and versatility of a tote, and the Legal Bribe PU structured tote bag is no exception. Roomy and fashionable, it's ideal for office, college, or day trips. The structured construction provides it with durability, while the new finish ensures it can easily move from formal to casual.
Key Features
- Roomy structured tote design
- Long-lasting PU material
- Ideal for office, travel, and everyday use
- Slim and stylish appearance
- Easy to match with clothing
- A very large size can look sloppy for regular use.
4. Yellow Colourblocked Structured Handheld Bag
Image Source- Myntra.com
The colour-blocked structured handbag in yellow is ideal for women who adore edgy yet classy fashion. The perception of class and reliability is generated by its dramatic colour-blocked appearance, and the structured design adds some pizzazz.
Key Features
- Colourblocked stylish design
- Structured handheld make
- High-quality finish with longevity
- Versatile for office or outings
- Functional but portable
- Smaller storage capacity compared to bigger bags.
Handbags are not accessories; they are necessities that reflect your personality and taste. Whether it is the glamorous appliquéd print of StyleCast X Revolte, the chic sling of Legal Bribe, the do-everything tote for the office and travel, or the bold colourblocked finish of Yelloe, there is a perfect bag for every woman. As the sale between 20th September and 5th October happens during the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale, it becomes available to give your wardrobe a new look with amazing discounts. Your festival outfit will definitely be a noticeable feature with the ideal handbag, which is fashionable, practical, and classy at the same time.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
