Myntra Birthday Blast: Get Up to 60% Off on Best Trimmers

From battery duration to a set of attachments for precise trimming, these four trimmers have the best in style, convenience, and effectiveness. Let's take a look at them individually and assist you in choosing the most suitable one while the sale is on.

1. Philips MG3732/65 All-in-One Trimmer, Black

Philips MG3732/65 is a robust all-in-one men's grooming tool for men who desire accurate and handy grooming. With multiple attachments and self-sharpening blades, this trimmer perfectly suits convenient maintenance of your looks.

Key Features:

Self-Sharpening Blades: Provides long-lasting performance with less effort.

60-Minute Runtime: provides cordless convenience for prolonged grooming.

Multiple Attachments: Comes with 7 tools for precision cutting, hair, and beard.

This device allows convenient cutting with no adverse effect on your skin due to skin-friendly performance.

You need to handle the charging cord by yourself since this device comes without a charging dock.

2. Agaro Men Royal Multi Grooming Kit, Black

An elegant and professional grooming kit exists within the Agaro Men Royal Multi Grooming Kit. Even though precise and versatile, this tool proves perfect for daily home grooming.

Key Features:

Stainless Steel Blades: Offers sharp and accurate cuts always.

Cordless & Corded Use: Suitable for use with or without cord for extra convenience.

Multiple Attachments: Includes a range of combs and heads for all grooming requirements.

Ergonomic Design: Easy-to-hold design for convenient handling.

The battery life is slightly lower than in rivals.

3. Bombay Shaving Company Power Play NXT Beard Trimmer, Blue

For the contemporary man, the Bombay Shaving Company Power Play NXT Beard Trimmer is a sleek and advanced grooming experience with long-lasting battery life.

Key Features:

90-Minute Battery Life: Groom for extended periods without needing to recharge as often.

6 Length Adjustments: Provides accurate cutting for various beard designs.

Rapid Charging: Fast charging technology provides you with power when needed.

Streamlined & Stylish Design: The blue finish provides an extra touch of style compared to traditional trimmers.

It doesn't have waterproof capabilities, and its use in wet conditions is restricted.

4. VEGA Men VHTH-32 9-in-1 Pro Multi Grooming Trimmer, Gunmetal-Toned & Black

The VEGA Men VHTH-32 9-in-1 Pro Multi Grooming Trimmer is your one-stop tool for entire grooming. Featuring several attachments and a high-power motor, it provides an experience free from trouble.

Key Features:

9-in-1 Grooming Kit: Contains attachments for beard, hair, nose, and body grooming.

Long Battery Life: Allows for longer grooming sessions with fewer recharging cycles.

Strong Motor: Cuts easily and smoothly.

Stylish & Ergonomic: The gunmetal-colored outside provides a high-end feel.

Slower charging than other models.

Finding the ideal trimmer has never been so convenient! If you like Philips for its self-sharpening blades, Agaro for its price point, Bombay Shaving Company for its battery life, or VEGA for its multi-functional capability, there's a perfect match out there for every guy. And icing on the cake? Myntra Birthday Blast Sale is providing a 60% off on grooming products from 1st to 11th March. Don't miss this golden chance to upgrade your grooming products at the lowest prices.

