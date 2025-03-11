Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Best Leather Wallets for Men

Myntra Birthday Blast is here from March 01 to 11, and it's the perfect time to upgrade your everyday needs! A wallet is not something additional; it is a display of what type of personality you possess, your style as well. Here are the top men's leather wallets with the best-in-class craftsmanship, functionality, and durability for you.

1.Da Milano Men Textured Leather Two Fold Wallet

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Da Milano adores extravagant leather, and the two-fold wallet is not any different. The contemporary gentleman will find ample room to store essentials without any compromise on the appearance.

Key Features:

Fabric: Manufactured from finer leather for resilience and sophistication

Pockets: Two larger pockets for stashing money

Functionality: Ten pockets for cards and a single for the ID card for convenience

Guarantee: Brand lifetime guarantee

Size: Small size (11 cm height, 9 cm width), convenient to carry

Note: The embossed finish may not be to the liking of people who like a smooth, shiny finish.

2. Puma Leather Embossed Wallet

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Puma's brown two-fold wallet is a perfect blend of sporty looks and functional design. It has various compartments and a zipped coin compartment, so it is a guaranteed winner.

Key Features:

Material: Brown leather finish with Puma's iconic logo

Compartment: One large banknote compartment

Functionality: Three slots for premium cards

Zip: Metal zip puller secure zipped coin pocket

Waterproof: Waterproof and 3-month warranty

Note: Limited card slots may not be ideal for individuals who need to carry more than one card.

3. Red Tape Solid Leather Two Fold Wallet

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Red Tape offers a solid, durable wallet made of genuine leather. With RFID protection, your cards are protected from unauthorized scanning.

Key Features:

Pockets: Two spacious pockets for convenient organization

Functionality: Six card slots to accommodate several cards

Storage: Two slip pockets for extra storage

RFID Blocking: Avoid card data theft

Design: Longer design (Height: 9 cm, Width: 22 cm) to accommodate more

Note: Its longer length may not be comfortable in smaller pockets.

4. WildHorn Men Brown Genuine Leather Wallet

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

A fashionable and functional choice, the WildHorn wallet is crafted from genuine leather, combining looks and functionality. The wallet includes a detachable flap, providing increased freedom.

Key Features:

Compartments: Two primary compartments for increased cash management

Functionality: Three card slots on the left fold and one detachable flap with three additional card slots

ID Card Slot: One ID card slot for ease of use

Security: A flap-and-button closure for security

Pocket: A front slip pocket for convenient use of essentials

Note: The extra pockets might be a little bulkier compared to some other wallets.

Selecting a wallet is your choice based on your requirements and needs. You can go for Da Milano if you want a premium and luxurious one. Puma wallet is your best option for a sporty and fashionable look. Red Tape offers an additional security feature in the shape of RFID protection, and WildHorn's reversible flap design offers flexibility. Whatever wallet you select, Myntra Birthday Blast helps you in getting good quality products at the best price!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.