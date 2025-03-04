To ease your choice, we have selected four of the top men's analog watches that are a mix of class, reliability, and accuracy. Ranging from a simple leather strap design to one that is water-resistant or with a striking silver-toned finish, something is available for every individual.

1. Sonata Men Brass Dial & Leather Straps Reset Time Analogue Watch 7152QL01

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Sonata has never been a company that fails when it comes to powerful and stylish watches. Sonata 7152QL01 is perfect for the person who appreciates the beauty of the vintage combined with modern functionality. The brass dial and high-quality leather straps make the watch powerful enough to survive anything while making your daily style sparkle.

Key Features:

Brass Dial: ensures durability and shine.

Leather Strap: stylish and comfortable for everyday wear.

Reset Time Feature: Easy time changes.

Reasonable Price: Great design at an affordable price.

The watch is not waterproof, and extra care must be exercised.

2. GIORDANO Men Round Dial Water Resistance Analogue Watch GD-50001-11

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Among its popular products, Giordano provides stylish and high-performance watches, with the GD-50001-11 leading among them. The watch combines attractive designs and practical use capabilities, therefore working well for casual and business occasions.

Key Features:

Round Dial: Traditional form that goes well for any occasion.

Water Resistance: No fear of spilling or splashing unintentionally.

Premium Build: Ensures quality and durability over a long period.

Chic Appeal: Gives both formal and casual styles.

The strap can be a bit stiff too in the beginning.

3. WROGN Men Silver-Toned Analogue Watch WRG00048A

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

WROGN has transformed the world of fashion with its newest collection, and the WRG00048A silver analogue watch is a fashion accessory. With its shiny exterior and slim look, it offers a style piece for every ensemble.

Key Features:

Silver-Toned Finish: A stylish, contemporary look.

Minimalist Dial: Provides a clean, cool appearance.

Durable Build: Durable and long-lasting.

Adjustable Fit: Can fit any wrist size.

No other smart functionalities are available with the watch.

4. Timex Men Analogue Chronograph Watch TWEG185SMU01

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Timex has been a name ever since that has been associated with precision and perfection. The TWEG185SMU01 Chronograph Watch is a stunner that displays sophistication combined with beauty and feature-rich technology, making it an excellent choice for professionals and watchmaking aficionados alike.

Key Features:

Chronograph Feature: Measures time accurately.

Robust High-Grade Stainless Steel Construction: Offers robustness and high-grade finish.

Water Resistance: Perfect to be utilized daily, even during wet conditions.

Luminous Hands: Provides the feature to see the time simply during the night.

The watch is a little heavier than the others.

As the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale is ongoing from 1st March to 11th March, today is the ideal day to purchase a trendy and trustworthy men's analog watch. If you like the classic sophistication of Sonata, the fashionable magnetism of Giordano, the contemporary chic of WROGN, or the high-end precision of Timex, there is an ideal choice for all. At a maximum of 80% discount on watches and wearables, these amazing offers won't be around for long.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.