Myntra Birthday Blast: The Best Sunglasses for Ultimate Style & Protection

Do you want to give some style and protection to your eyewear with stylish sunglasses? Myntra Birthday Blast Sale is coming from March 1 to March 11 with irresistible deals on high-quality, fashionable sunglasses. Rimless, wayfarer, round, or square, whatever suits your style! You won't need to look any further because this sale has the perfect pair for you! Let us find out the coolest pair of sunglasses that come at unbelievable offers in this sale.

1. Roadster The Lifestyle Co Rimless HD Sunglasses

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Roadster's Rimless HD Sunglasses are for that fashion-conscious individual who wants to sport a slim, sleek look. Polarized black glass and golden frames lend these glasses class along with the protection from the harmful effects of sunlight UV rays.

Key Features:

Lens Colour: Black, classy and elegant.

Frame Colour: Gold tinted, with a hint of luxury thrown in.

Style: Rimless, for that light and aerodynamic touch.

Type: Rectangle frames, which suit an oval-shaped face perfectly.

Frame Material: Polycarbonate, for durability and comfort.

Polarized Lenses: Cut glare and offer clearer vision under sunny skies.

Soft Pouch Case: Easy to store and carry scratch-free.

Note: More delicate than full-rim sunglasses, and need special care when touched.

2. Voyage Unisex Black Lens & Silver-Toned Round Sunglasses

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Voyage Round Sunglasses are perfect for people who require a retro, vintage look.

Key Features:

Lens Color: Black, giving a classic and fashionable look.

Frame Color: Silver-colored, giving a retro and stylish look.

Style: Full-rim, giving strength and a commanding look.

UV Protection: Shields your eyes from harmful sun rays.

Hard Case: Available in a rugged Voyage case for added protection.

Note: Plastic frames are not as sturdy compared to metal ones.

3. Vincent Chase by Lenskart Unisex Grey Lens & Black Wayfarer Sunglasses

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

For the ultimate and multifaceted choice, Vincent Chase Wayfarer Sunglasses are the fashion item to own. With a grey-toned lens and black frame, these shades depict a casual hip and sophisticated attitude.

Key Features:

Lens Colour: Grey, which in fact is neutral and chic.

Type: Wayfarer sunglasses, perfect for face shapes of round faces.

Frame Material: Polycarbonate, because it's light and yet tough.

UV Protection: Protects your eyes from the sun.

Hard Case: Comes with a Vincent Chase protective case.

Note: Frame feels slightly heavy to those who prefer very light sunglasses.

4. Snitch Men Black Square Sunglasses

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Snitch Black Square Sunglasses are ideal for someone in need of the latest, cool, and assertive look. Black frame and black lenses make the sunglasses ideal for round faces.

Key Features:

Lens Colour: Black, offering a fresh and fashionable appearance.

Frame Colour: Black, offering simplicity while coordinating with any dressing.

Style: Full-rim, offering confidence and set look.

Frame Material: Polycarbonate, light and strong in nature.

UV Protection: Offers protection to your eyes from the harmful sun rays.

Note: It can be perfectly fitting tight on bigger facial structures, thus adjustment required.

Myntra Birthday Blast Sale is your golden chance to choose quality-worthy, trendy sunglasses at affordable prices. Don't miss out! Grab your perfect sunglasses before the sale ends on March 11. What are you waiting for? Go grab one asap! Stay chic, stay protected!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.