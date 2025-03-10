Myntra's much-awaited Birthday Blast Sale has finally been launched, and it is providing fantastic discounts on the best men's fashion accessories. The perfect tie not only gives a zing to your fashion, but also says a lot about your personality and style.

1. LOUIS STITCH Men Italian Silk Necktie Accessory Gift Set

For a classic and stylish look that will create a lasting impact, the LOUIS STITCH Men Italian Silk Necktie Accessory Gift Set is the right choice. The gift set that is made with premium Italian silk consists of coordinating pocket square, cufflinks, lapel pin, and brooch and makes a perfect outfit for special occasions and as a present.

Key Features:

Premium Quality Material: Designed with premium-quality Italian silk in silky and beautiful finish.

Adjustable Design: Space blue shaded solid tie perfect for pairing with suits.

Great Gift Option: With loyalty card, warranty card, and greeting card.

Guarantee: 1-month manufacturer guarantee.

Note: Dry cleaning is required, hence its maintenance is extremely high.

2. Blackberrys Men Floral Woven Design Pure Silk Broad Tie

To give it that touch of class and texture, the Blackberrys Men Floral Woven Design Pure Silk Tie would be an ideal option. The blue and white woven floral design gives it a classic and classy appearance suitable for office parties and meetings.

Key Features:

Material: 100% pure silk to give a rich feel.

Length: 147.32 cm, just ideal for the average regular tie knot.

Quality Material: Touts the outfit with a further aspect of style and class.

Note: Requires dry clean alone, may be inconvenient enough to use frequently.

3. Van Heusen Men Checked Broad Tie

Sophisticated and corporate classic, navy blue and white Van Heusen Men Checked Broad Tie is an effortless item to coordinate with business attire. As versatile in nature through its check pattern, you can utilize it for business appointments, weddings, or for semi-formal events.

Key Features:

Fabric Type: 100% polyester to make it as durable.

Design Pattern: Striped navy blue and white so that it feels contemporary with a hint of classic design.

Size: 1.48 meters, ideal for use in most tie knots.

Care: Machine washable, which means easy maintenance.

Note: Polyester material cannot feel that smooth like the one on silk items.

4. H&M Men Skinny Tie

For the skinny and stylish alternative, the H&M Men Skinny Tie is your best option. Its skinny width and narrow shape make it the best option for cooler fashion today, ideal for dress-up and casual occasions as well.

Key Features:

Material: 100% polyester to guarantee durability.

Design: Classic solid design to guarantee classic beauty.

Width: 7 cm at the bottom, ideal for a fashionable skinny tie.

Care: Hand wash to make it last long.

Note: The skinny width is not comfortable for the person accustomed to the old wide ties.

Myntra's Birthday Blast Sale is the perfect time to shop for high-quality-tie quality ties at prices that cannot be beat. Don't miss out—purchase today and enjoy the best offers before the sale ends!

