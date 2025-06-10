Myntra EORS Picks: Top Hair Accessories at Steal Prices
Discover four beautiful and practical hair accessories for every occasion—from kids’ tiaras to bridal barrettes. Shop now during the Myntra End of Reason Sale and grab them at unbeatable prices!
Looking for the perfect hair accessory? Whether it's for your little girl's birthday bash, your own bridal moment, or just a chic way to tame flyaways, we've handpicked four must-have pieces that combine functionality with flair. From Anouk's sparkly tiaras to Yellow Chimes' bridal crystal barrettes, H&M’s everyday bow claws to Ziory's playful clips for girls—there's something for everyone. And here's the best part: these beauties are part of the Myntra End of Reason Sale, so you're scoring big on both style and savings. Ready to elevate your hair game? Let’s take a closer look at these stunning finds.
1. Anouk Girls Set of 3 Embellished Tiara
Image source - Myntra.com
Whether it’s a birthday bash, school event, or a simple princess-themed playdate, this set of 3 tiaras from Anouk is made to dazzle. Crafted for little girls who love a bit of sparkle, the set brings playful charm without compromising on comfort.
Key Features
- Pack of 3: Offers a variety of designs so your little one can mix and match.
- Comfortable Fit: Made with flexible yet secure bands that stay put without causing discomfort.
- Lightweight Build: Easy to wear all day without feeling heavy or tight.
- Limited Versatility: Best suited for dress-up or parties—not everyday wear.
2. Yellow Chimes Women White Barrette Flower Crystal Bridal Hair Accessories
Image source - Myntra.com
For brides, bridesmaids, or anyone who wants to elevate their look, Yellow Chimes' floral crystal barrette is a touch of grace in your hair. It's dainty, refined, and made to shine without stealing the spotlight.
Key Features
- Elegant Design: White floral and crystal details lend a soft, romantic look.
- Sturdy Clip: Provides a secure hold, even on silky or thick hair.
- Light Reflective Crystals: Adds sparkle that catches the light just right.
- Prone to Snagging: The decorative pieces may tangle with certain hair textures.
3. H&M Bow-Shaped Hair Claw
Image source - Myntra.com
Simple, chic, and functional — the H&M bow-shaped hair claw is the kind of no-fuss accessory that makes getting ready a little more fun. It’s perfect for pulling your hair back on busy mornings or adding a touch of femininity to an updo.
Key Features
- Cute Bow Detail: Adds a sweet and stylish touch to an otherwise basic claw clip.
- Durable Grip: Strong clasp that holds hair securely in place throughout the day.
- Everyday-Friendly: Minimalist enough for daily wear at work or school.
- Color Transfer Risk: Light shades may pick up color from hair products over time.
4. Ziory Girls Claw Clip
Image source - Myntra.com
A blend of practicality and playful design, Ziory’s claw clip for girls keeps hair neatly tied back while adding a splash of color or charm. Great for school, sports, or simply running around the house.
Key Features
- Kid-Friendly Design: Bright and fun aesthetic that children will love.
- Strong Grip: Holds hair securely without slipping, even during active play.
- Gentle on Hair: Designed to avoid tugging or pulling delicate strands.
- Limited Age Appeal: May feel too “young” for tweens or older kids.
Whether you're dressing up for a special day or looking for practical style with a hint of sparkle, these four hair accessories offer the best of both worlds. Anouk’s glittering tiaras charm young hearts, Yellow Chimes brings elegance to bridal looks, H&M offers everyday sophistication, and Ziory makes hairstyling fun for active kids. Each piece stands out in its own way while staying budget-friendly—especially during the Myntra End of Reason Sale. Don’t wait—these deals won’t last forever. Add a bit of magic to your (or your child’s) hair accessory collection today.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.