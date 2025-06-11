Reusable Nails Glam -Myntra End of Reason Sale

When it comes to nail styling, artificial nails offer the perfect blend of creativity, convenience, and class. From glittering finishes to delicate 3D embellishments, today’s press-on and reusable nails are crafted to suit every mood and moment. Whether you prefer minimal shimmer or bold designs, these selections will help you bring salon-inspired beauty right to your fingertips. With End of Reason Sale buy them at lowest prices guaranteed from 31st May to 12th June. go from subtle look to absloute glam effortlessly.

Order Now

Make a bold impression with these silver glitter artificial nails that sparkle with every movement. Perfect for festive occasions or when you simply want to stand out, they offer a stylish upgrade to your regular manicure. Indulge in this shimmering set for instant glam.

Key features

Packed with 24 reusable nails for repeated use

Includes glue for hassle-free application

Eye-catching glitter design for special events

Comfortable fit for most nail shapes

Glitter finish may wear off with frequent washing

Order Now

Add a playful charm to your look with these pink glitter nails featuring 3D butterfly accents. Designed for those who love feminine and fun styles, these nails bring extra sparkle to your fingertips. Try them when you want your nails to make a statement.

Key features

3D butterfly design adds visual depth

Glittery pink finish complements soft tones

Press-on application saves time

Ideal for parties, dates, or themed looks

Might feel raised or uneven due to 3D elements

Order Now

Channel dreamy, ethereal vibes with this set of aurora-effect artificial nails. These soft-shimmering nails reflect light beautifully, offering a touch of elegance to your day or night look. Consider them for a refined and trendy nail update.

Key features

Glossy aurora finish with subtle sheen

Reusable with strong adhesive included

Suitable for both short and long nail beds

Smooth texture feels natural when worn

Might look muted under low lighting

Order Now

Create a delicate look with this translucent pink nail set adorned with 3D flowers, butterflies, and studs. These nails blend artistry with elegance, ideal for occasions where you want to feel special. Add them to your beauty collection for a graceful touch.

Key features

Decorated with 3D flowers and butterflies

Studded accents add a hint of luxury

Translucent finish for a soft effect

Press-on design for quick application

Raised elements may catch on clothing

Artificial nails are more than just a trend—they’re a practical and stylish solution for anyone who wants stunning nails without the commitment of a salon visit. With options that include glitter, butterflies, flowers, and aurora finishes, these sets let you experiment with new looks easily. Explore these thoughtfully designed nail sets to find the one that matches your style and occasion best. Myntra End of Reason Sale buy them at lowest prices guaranteed from 31st May to 12th June.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.