Shine in Style: Best Women’s Sunglasses to Slay Every Sunny Day

Between 1st June to 6th July, the Myntra Payday Party Sale is offering out-of-this-world prices on wardrobe staples. And the twist here is: This is the best time to make an upgrade to your summer accessories! Whether you're lounging by the pool, grabbing brunch with a pal, or just walking your furry friend around, the perfect pair of shades instantly gives that glamour. Here, we've selected 4 beautiful women's sunglasses that you absolutely cannot miss—each one of which has cool frames, UV protection, and eye-turning glamour.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Step up your everyday style with the swagger of these Vincent Chase Cateye Sunglasses. Created by Lenskart, they have polarised lenses that ward off glare and shield your eyes from harmful UV rays. The sophisticated cateye frame is like an instant facelift on your face, making it ideal for brunch or selfie outings. Glam, safe, and stylish—this one's got it all.

Key Features:

Cateye frame: Gives your face a sophisticated look

Polarised lenses: Minimise glare for better vision

UV protected: Safeguards your eyes from harm

Premium finish: High-end, lasting finish

Trendy design: Suitable for everyday and semi-formal use

Not suitable for very small face shapes—it may be too large.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Be cute, cool, and classy with the DressBerry Oval Sunglasses. These UV-blockage stunners feature a soft oval frame that complements the shape of most faces. They are thin and offer sufficient protection from the sun. Light-colored and ladylike, this is the right thing to wear during a summer walk or a trip to the beach, or just a hot day.

Key Features:

Oval frame: Soft and forgiving for most faces

UV protection: Can save your eyes from the intense sunlight.

Pastel colour. Aims for a soft, feminine look.

Comfortable fit. Suitable for all-day wear.

Casual sophistication. Suitable for daily fashion.

Not polarised—might not suppress glare like with more expensive models.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Make a sleek, contemporary statement with the Voyage Black Rectangle Sunglasses. The sharp, rectangular frame provides a crisp, sleek attitude, and the UV block protects your vision. From styling together an urban street outfit to a simple outfit, this style is your trusty for effortless cool when you're hanging out outside in the sun.

Key Features:

Rectangle frame: Provides tough definition to fine facial features

Black lens: Timeless, bold, and classic

UV protected: Protects eyes from sun damage

Daily strength: Durable build to handle daily wear

Unisex style: Shareable or stylistic by anyone

Can be too tight on bigger faces—select carefully for comfort.

Image Source- Myntra.com



MANGO Square Sunglasses are the epitome of bold womanhood. They are huge and yet cover the entire face, making a statement in fashion and at the same time protecting your eyes against sharp sunshine. They are trendy and supported and can be worn with beach outfits, jumpsuits, and weekend attire.

Key Features:

Square frame: Trendy and flattering to the face

UV protection: Keeps your eyes safe and healthy

Luxury look: Feels luxurious and in style

Broad coverage: Perfect for sun-soaked holiday days

Comfy arms: Won't dig into the back of your ears

The large shape will fit very small faces.

The choice of sunglasses can be seen as more than a style; it is about comfort, the means to boost confidence, and it is about your vision health. Whether it is the bold form of Voyage Rectangle Sunglasses, the sweet sweetness of DressBerry Ovals, the classic cool Vincent Chase Cateyes, or the fashionable state of MANGO Squares, they are all there and all you need to wear. With the Myntra Payday Party Sale (1st to 6th July) on in full swing, now's the best time to bag trendy bargains on high-end sunglasses that not only protect your eyes, they elevate your entire look. So go ahead. Let your sunnies speak for themselves, and have your style speak volumes at every step.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.