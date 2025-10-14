Shine in Style: Top Sunglasses to Grab During Myntra Diwali Sale 2025

Myntra’s Diwali Sale 2025 is here with unbeatable deals on UV-protected, trendy sunglasses. Whether you prefer bold, classic, or vintage-inspired frames, we’ve found the perfect pairs to light up your festive style.We have put together 4 of the most stylish, on-trend but affordable sunglasses from Myntra that combine both protective functionality and fashion appeal.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Voyage Women Black Wayfarer Sunglasses provide you with a classic, striking option to wear on the regular basis. With full UV protection and a classic shape, these shades elevate your simplest outfit. The wayfarer sunglasses will keep you looking good and your eyes free from dangerous rays while you are with friends at brunch or cruising to the beach.

Key Features:

Black color which goes with every style.

Lens Protection 100% UV Protected.

Lightweight Plastic.

Goes with casual to semi-formal.

May feel loose on someone with a narrower face.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The DressBerry Women Round Sunglasses not only add a hint of vintage glamour to your overall look, they also provide UV lens protection to protect your eyes while enjoying the sun. Vintage style is back in style, so you will definitely earn style points and gain attention.

Key Features:

Transparent or brown tone.

Lens protection.

Lightweight build.

Vintage look.

Will not fit in square face shape.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Mast & Harbour Rectangle Sunglasses are sleek, stylish and effortlessly cool they are your new go to accessory for every outfit. With their neutral brown tint and versatile shape, these unisex sunglasses are ideal for every pair of eyes. The UV protection in the lenses ensures your eyes are always protected,You can have your style and comfort taken care of for the whole day!

Key Features:

Unisex & Versatile Style: Modern look that works well for both men and women.

Good UV Protection.

Lightweight & Comfortable: Making it comfortable for long wear.

Minimal Frame Design: Gives a sleek, modern aesthetic without heavy frame lines

May feel delicate or less durable

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The HRX Unisex Square Sunglasses help take your sporty look to the next level. Fashion that combines street style with performance with the HRX Square Sunglasses. These sunglasses advance to the sporty look the sunglasses are stylish enough to maximize UV protection while being constructed durable enough for everyday wear .

Key Features:

Bold, fashion-forward shape.

UV & polarized lens option.

Lightweight material.

Brand appeal & recognition.

Frame durability may be a concern.

This Diwali 2025, don’t just light up your home light up your look too. Sunglasses not only protect your eyes from sun exposure, but they are also a great way to show off your style and feel good about yourself. Whether you are rocking the classic, sleek look of the Voyage Wayfarers, showcasing your inner diva with the DressBerry Rounds, keeping it simple with the Mast & Harbour Rectangles, or being daring with the HRX Squares, there is something for everyone. Upgrade your look, protect your eyes, and sparkle in the sunlight! Myntra Diwali Sale 2025 gives you the perfect chance to upgrade your eyewear game. Grab your favorite pair before the sale ends, and glow through the season with vision and flair. ✨

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article