Shop Analogue Watches at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Timeless in both design and function, analogue watches remain an essential accessory. During Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, from 31st May to 12th June, explore a curated range of analogue watches for men and women that bring elegance to your wrist. From classic leather straps to sleek metal dials, there’s a perfect match for every outfit. Keep track of time in style with pieces that speak of personality and poise.

Image Source: Myntra.com



This elegant FCN0106SRGM analogue watch by French Connection is a fusion of functionality and fashion. Featuring a stylish printed dial and bracelet-style metal straps, this piece effortlessly elevates both casual and formal attire. It offers a polished rose gold-toned finish, perfect for a refined feminine aesthetic.

Key features:

Printed dial adds a modern and artistic flair

Rose gold bracelet strap enhances elegance and durability

Analogue movement ensures accurate time display

Ideal for formal events, work, or weekend wear

Might not suit minimalist style preferences

Image Source: Myntra.com



Sleek and sophisticated, the Mast & Harbour HOBMH-228L-BK watch features a textured black dial and stainless steel strap that blends functionality with contemporary design. Its sturdy build and premium finish make it an excellent daily driver for women who value style and substance.

Key features:

Black textured dial provides a unique, chic look

Stainless steel strap for durability and strength

Suitable for everyday and semi-formal occasions

Comfortable fit with adjustable clasp system

May feel slightly heavy on delicate wrists

Image Source: Myntra.com



Crafted with the trusted quality of Titan, this men’s watch features a warm brown dial and matching leather strap. The classic design suits formal, business, and everyday looks. Its attention to detail, contrast markers, and soft leather add to its timeless appeal.

Key features:

Brown dial and strap blend for a cohesive, classy look

Genuine leather ensures comfort and breathability

Analogue display with clear markers for easy readability

Great for office, formal, and semi-casual wear

Not waterproof, so not ideal for active outdoor use

Image Source: Myntra.com



This WRG00040B watch by WROGN offers a bold blue dial that stands out effortlessly. Minimalist yet striking, it delivers casual elegance for men who like to keep it modern. The streamlined design pairs well with jeans, tees, or smart-casual outfits.

Key features:

Blue dial brings a cool and modern visual punch

Analogue format with a clean, minimal layout

Lightweight and comfortable for everyday wear

Suits casual and smart-casual dressing styles

Limited formal versatility due to sporty look

Find your next statement timepiece during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, running from 31st May to 12th June. With a broad selection of analogue watches in various styles and price points, you’re sure to discover one that suits your taste. These timeless pieces not only enhance your overall look but also add value to your accessory collection. Trust Myntra to deliver quality and sophistication in every tick.

