Shop Anklets for Women

Add a traditional yet fashionable touch to your look with anklets for women, now available on Myntra. These dainty and detailed pieces instantly highlight your feet, whether worn with ethnic wear or modern outfits. Choose from delicate chains, ghungroo styles, or trendy charms to complement your ensemble. Myntra offers an affordable and stylish range suited for daily wear or special occasions.

Delicate yet radiant, this anklet from Minutiae exudes charm with its silver base and white gold-toned finish. Crystal-studded accents catch the light beautifully, adding a dainty sparkle to your ankle with each step. It’s a refined piece designed to elevate casual outfits or accentuate festive looks with a hint of glamour. Its slender chain design ensures it doesn’t feel bulky, making it ideal for daily wear or special occasions.

Key features:

White gold-toned base with fine silver detailing for elegant brilliance

Crystal studded embellishments enhance shine and sophistication

Lightweight chain design for comfortable all-day wear

Blends beautifully with dresses, ethnic wear or denim

Crystals may loosen if handled roughly or exposed to water often

A minimalist’s dream, this stainless steel anklet by Jewilley combines durability with elevated style. Its gold plating ensures a rich finish while the anti-tarnish and waterproof qualities make it ideal for everyday use. Whether at the beach, gym or party, this anklet keeps its shine without compromising on comfort or sturdiness. The sleek single-chain silhouette sits effortlessly on the ankle, making it a perfect blend of fashion and function.

Key features:

Stainless steel construction resists wear and offers long-lasting shine

Gold plating adds classic appeal to casual or smart outfits

Anti-tarnish and waterproof finish ideal for daily, fuss-free wear

Slim profile allows it to layer easily with other foot jewelry

Might feel slightly rigid compared to finer chain designs

This protective charm anklet from VOJ fuses symbolic meaning with elegant styling. The silver-plated stainless steel construction is paired with small beads and a signature evil eye detail—believed to guard against negativity. Designed for fashion-conscious wearers who appreciate meaningful accessories, it adds both flair and intention to your look. The subtle contrast between the metal tone and bead accents makes it stand out while still feeling understated.

Key features:

Features the evil eye motif for protection and cultural significance

Silver-plated stainless steel with bead detailing adds visual interest

Adjustable closure ensures a secure and custom fit

Suitable for spiritual wearers and minimalist stylists alike

Silver plating may dull slightly over time without care

The Sangria anklet set includes two thoughtfully crafted pieces that can be worn together or separately. With a mix of silver plating, tiny stones and intricate beads, these anklets capture a blend of traditional design and modern versatility. Whether you're dressing up for a festive event or looking to add detail to a boho outfit, this set allows for styling flexibility while maintaining everyday ease.

Key features:

Includes two anklets with coordinated bead and stone embellishments

Silver-toned plating enhances festive and ethnic appeal

Can be worn layered or individually for different looks

Adds depth and dimension to foot accessorizing

Beads may require occasional re-threading with prolonged use

Celebrate tradition and trend with anklets from Myntra’s collection. Whether you prefer simple designs or intricate patterns, these pieces add grace and detail to your look. Perfect for festive events or day-to-day styling, they’re a must-have in every woman’s accessory drawer. Shop now on Myntra to find anklets that reflect culture, comfort, and character.

