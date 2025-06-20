Add a delicate yet powerful statement to your look with beautifully crafted nosepins, available on Myntra. Whether you're into minimal studs or intricate traditional designs, nosepins effortlessly enhance your facial features. Ideal for everyday wear or festive occasions, Myntra's Big Brand Bash (18-22th Jun 2025) offers a variety of nosepins that suit both modern and ethnic styles, giving your ensemble the perfect finishing touch with a hint of charm.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Subtle yet eye-catching, this 92.5 sterling silver nose cuff by House of Pehr is a non-pierced piece that adds a touch of grace and tradition with a modern twist. Its clean, minimal design allows it to blend into both ethnic and Western outfits effortlessly. The silver hue enhances your natural features while providing all-day comfort, making it ideal for both occasional wear and daily styling.

Key features:

Made from 92.5 sterling silver for a premium and skin-safe experience

Non-piercing cuff design suitable for all users

Blends well with ethnic, boho, and Indo-Western outfits

Lightweight feel ensures easy wear for extended hours

May need occasional adjusting to stay in place

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Zavya presents a classic with a twist, this 925 sterling silver nose pin is adorned with a dark stone that adds intrigue to its otherwise simple silhouette. It’s crafted for those who appreciate tradition but don’t mind a little boldness. Perfect for daily use or festive occasions, its polished finish and compact size make it a charming addition to your collection.

Key features:

925 sterling silver body offers long-lasting shine and quality

Dark gemstone center lends a unique and stylish touch

Designed for pierced noses and easy to insert

Suitable for both everyday and celebratory looks

The darker stone may limit pairing with ultra-bright jewelry

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elegant and ultra-feminine, this 22K gold-plated nosepin from Rubans is designed with sparkling cubic zirconia for that flawless finish. Its sleek, dainty shape flatters most face types and adds subtle shimmer without being loud. Perfect for weddings, traditional ceremonies, or simply elevating your casual wear, this piece offers the richness of gold without the weight or discomfort.

Key features:

22K gold plating offers a luxurious, radiant finish

Cubic zirconia stones bring in subtle shine

Lightweight and easy to wear for extended periods

Ideal for traditional attire and festive settings

Gold plating may require gentle handling to avoid fading over time

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Minimal yet striking, this 925 sterling silver whisper-style circle nosepin by Sangria redefines simplicity with elegance. Its loop design hugs the nostril with a seamless, graceful curve that’s both contemporary and rooted in tradition. Crafted for pierced noses, it offers a barely-there feel with a strong aesthetic presence.

Key features:

Crafted from 925 sterling silver for a skin-friendly finish

Unique whisper-circle shape adds character without bulk

Offers a secure fit and long-lasting shine

Comfortable enough for all-day or overnight wear

Minimalist design may go unnoticed in heavily embellished looks

Myntra’s nosepin collection brings together style, craftsmanship, and comfort. Whether you’re dressing up for a special occasion or wearing one casually, a nosepin adds sophistication with ease. Choose from gold-toned, silver, or studded pieces to suit your mood and outfit on Myntra's Big Brand Bash (18-22th Jun 2025). With versatile designs and durable quality, these accessories are must-haves for your jewelry box.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

