Shop Kids Backpacks at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Kids backpacks are more than just school bags—they’re companions for every little adventure. Designed with comfort, durability, and fun characters in mind, these bags make school and travel exciting for kids. At the Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June, find adorable, lightweight backpacks with plenty of space and ergonomic designs. Choose from bright colors, cartoon prints, and convenient compartments that blend function with imagination.

This Hulk-themed Wildcraft backpack is specially designed for kids who love superheroes and comfort. With ClimaCool ventilation, padded back support, and lightweight fabric, it keeps children comfortable while carrying their school or travel essentials. Its bold print and ergonomic design make it fun yet highly functional for everyday use.

Key features:

Hulk print appeals to Marvel fans and young kids

ClimaCool technology keeps the back ventilated and sweat-free

Adjustable, padded shoulder straps for comfort and support

Spacious compartments with durable zippers and side mesh pockets

Slightly bulkier build may not suit toddlers or tiny kids

This vibrant graphic backpack from Gear is ideal for school-goers who enjoy fun, colorful designs. Lightweight and roomy enough for books and lunch boxes, it features adjustable straps, a sturdy build, and multiple compartments to stay organized during school, tuition, or outdoor activities.

Key features:

Bright, kid-friendly graphic print stands out in a crowd

Main zip compartment with front pocket and side bottle holder

Adjustable padded straps and back cushioning for comfort

Lightweight polyester material ideal for daily school use

Not waterproof—may need extra protection in rains

Skybags offers this Troop graphic backpack that blends personality with practicality. Built for comfort and daily wear, it has playful artwork, padded support, and good capacity for kids’ essentials. The fun look combined with Skybags’ reliability makes it a great pick for primary or middle school students.

Key features:

Troop graphic adds a playful touch to school gear

Cushioned straps and back panel for all-day wear

Durable material and strong stitching resist rough handling

Separate compartments for books, tiffin, and accessories

Could feel snug if carrying large textbooks or folders

Simple, sleek, and kid-safe, the Tinytot unisex backpack offers everyday utility with a minimalistic design. Perfect for preschoolers or light travel, this backpack has soft straps, easy zips, and a lightweight build, ensuring that even the youngest ones can carry their bag independently.

Key features:

Unisex style with neutral print suitable for all kids

Lightweight and soft materials for tiny shoulders

Easy-to-use zippers and compartments for small hands

Compact design ideal for preschool and light outings

Limited space may not suit older or school-age children

Make your child’s school days more cheerful with a backpack that reflects their personality and needs. During the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June), browse an extensive collection of kids’ backpacks crafted for both style and support. From padded straps to playful prints, there’s something for every kid’s preference. These bags are made to last through daily adventures while keeping their essentials safe and organized.

