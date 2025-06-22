Shop Men’s Wallets at Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025)
Shop men’s wallets at Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025). Choose practical and stylish options at discounted rates.
Men’s wallets are available during the Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025) at reduced prices. These wallets are made from quality materials and come in different styles like bi-fold, slim, and card holders. They are useful for daily use and come with multiple compartments. This sale is a good time to buy a wallet that is both practical and stylish.
Louis Philippe Brown Leather Wallet
Crafted from premium leather, this brown two-fold wallet from Louis Philippe blends timeless appeal with refined utility. Its smooth finish and compact profile make it ideal for those who appreciate understated elegance in their everyday accessories. Designed to be durable and stylish, it slips neatly into pockets without adding bulk.
Key Features:
- High-quality leather exterior with a rich brown tone
- Two-fold design with dedicated slots for cards and cash
- Slim silhouette for easy fit in trouser or jacket pockets
- Minimal branding keeps the look clean and classic
- May lack RFID protection feature found in newer models
Van Heusen Leather Wallet With SD Card Holder
This leather wallet from Van Heusen offers both style and added functionality. Apart from classic compartments, it includes an SD card holder, which is a handy touch for tech-savvy professionals. Its modern design and quality finish make it a practical yet premium daily essential.
Key Features:
- Crafted from fine leather with a polished grain texture
- Built-in SD card slot and multiple card compartments
- Sleek two-fold structure for portability and convenience
- Subtle logo placement adds a premium touch
- May not include a coin pocket for loose change
Tommy Hilfiger Black Leather Wallet
With its signature sophistication, Tommy Hilfiger delivers a black leather wallet that’s as dependable as it is stylish. Made from genuine leather, it has a clean, solid design and functional layout, offering a premium feel every time you use it. Ideal for daily business or casual use.
Key Features:
- Genuine leather material with iconic Tommy Hilfiger detailing
- Bi-fold layout with slots for cards, cash, and ID display
- Compact yet roomy enough to carry essentials
- Branded interior lining reflects attention to detail
- Slightly pricier compared to similar unbranded options
Allen Solly Striped Leather Wallet
Allen Solly’s striped two-fold wallet introduces a fresh look to your accessories collection. The leather build ensures durability, while the stylish stripe detailing adds a youthful twist. A perfect blend of trend and function, it suits both formal and casual dressing.
Key Features:
- Durable leather construction with modern striped accents
- Thoughtfully laid-out compartments for cash and multiple cards
- Two-fold design keeps profile slim in pockets
- A youthful option for fashion-forward professionals
- Striped design may not appeal to minimalist users
Buy men’s wallets from trusted brands during the Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025). These wallets are designed to hold essentials safely and are easy to carry. Choose from many colours and finishes. This sale is a chance to get a long-lasting wallet at a better value.
