Shop Men’s Wallets at Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025)

Crafted from premium leather, this brown two-fold wallet from Louis Philippe blends timeless appeal with refined utility. Its smooth finish and compact profile make it ideal for those who appreciate understated elegance in their everyday accessories. Designed to be durable and stylish, it slips neatly into pockets without adding bulk.

Key Features:

High-quality leather exterior with a rich brown tone

Two-fold design with dedicated slots for cards and cash

Slim silhouette for easy fit in trouser or jacket pockets

Minimal branding keeps the look clean and classic

May lack RFID protection feature found in newer models

This leather wallet from Van Heusen offers both style and added functionality. Apart from classic compartments, it includes an SD card holder, which is a handy touch for tech-savvy professionals. Its modern design and quality finish make it a practical yet premium daily essential.

Key Features:

Crafted from fine leather with a polished grain texture

Built-in SD card slot and multiple card compartments

Sleek two-fold structure for portability and convenience

Subtle logo placement adds a premium touch

May not include a coin pocket for loose change

With its signature sophistication, Tommy Hilfiger delivers a black leather wallet that’s as dependable as it is stylish. Made from genuine leather, it has a clean, solid design and functional layout, offering a premium feel every time you use it. Ideal for daily business or casual use.

Key Features:

Genuine leather material with iconic Tommy Hilfiger detailing

Bi-fold layout with slots for cards, cash, and ID display

Compact yet roomy enough to carry essentials

Branded interior lining reflects attention to detail

Slightly pricier compared to similar unbranded options

Allen Solly’s striped two-fold wallet introduces a fresh look to your accessories collection. The leather build ensures durability, while the stylish stripe detailing adds a youthful twist. A perfect blend of trend and function, it suits both formal and casual dressing.

Key Features:

Durable leather construction with modern striped accents

Thoughtfully laid-out compartments for cash and multiple cards

Two-fold design keeps profile slim in pockets

A youthful option for fashion-forward professionals

Striped design may not appeal to minimalist users

