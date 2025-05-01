Shop Stunning Women’s Earrings at Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale

Whether you're in search of classic gold-plated studs, sparkling crystal hoops, or boho-inspired dangling designs, the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale ensures you can add stylish pieces to your jewelry collection at fantastic prices. Don’t miss the chance to score on top earring trends, all while enjoying seamless shopping, easy returns, and fast delivery.

The Yellow Chimes Gold-Plated Contemporary Jhumkas combine traditional design with a modern twist. These earrings feature an elegant gold-plated finish with intricate detailing and a contemporary shape. The jhumka designoffers a graceful drop that adds a sense of movement and sophistication to any look, making them perfect for weddings, parties, or festive occasions.

Key Features:

Gold-plated finish gives it a rich, classic look.

Contemporary jhumka design with modern embellishments.

Gold plating may tarnish over time with frequent use.

Slightly large size may not suit minimalistic preferences.

The Priyaasi Gold-Plated Contemporary Jhumkas are designed to blend the charm of traditional jewelry with a modern flair. These earrings feature gold plating with a contemporary jhumka shape adorned with small intricate details that enhance their elegance. Perfect for adding a royal touch to your outfit, these earrings can effortlessly transform your look for special events or celebrations.

Key Features:

Gold-plated design for a sophisticated, elegant appeal.

Classic jhumka shape with a modern twist.

The gold plating may fade with frequent exposure to water or sweat.

The design may be too bold for more subtle, minimalistic tastes.

These AARSHVI Gold-Plated Kundan Contemporary Jhumkas bring together the beauty of kundan craftsmanshipand modern design. Featuring an elegant kundan-studded jhumka, these earrings are perfect for anyone looking for traditional grandeur with a contemporary edge. The gold-plated finish ensures a timeless, luxurious look, making them ideal for weddings, festive events, or traditional gatherings.

Key Features:

Kundan detailing adds an exquisite traditional touch.

Gold-plated design for a luxurious, shiny finish.

Kundan stones may require careful handling to avoid damage.

Larger size may not suit those who prefer subtle earrings.

The OOMPH Peacock Shaped Chandbalis are a stunning combination of classic elegance and contemporary style. These earrings feature a peacock-shaped design with intricate gold-plated and stone detailing, creating a statement piece that is both regal and eye-catching. Perfect for adding drama to traditional outfits like lehengas or sarees, these chandbalis offer a luxurious touch to any special occasion.

Key Features:

Peacock-shaped design for a royal and unique look.

Gold-plated finish adds richness and durability.

Due to the large size, they may not be suitable for everyday wear.

The intricate design may require extra care to avoid damage.

The Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale from May 1st to 8th, 2025 is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your jewelry collection with stylish women’s earrings at unbeatable prices. With up to 80% off, this sale brings an array of earrings—from intricate jhumkas and kundan designs to peacock-shaped chandbalis and contemporary styles. Whether you're looking for bold statement pieces or delicate everyday wear, Myntra offers earrings to suit every occasion, personal style, and budget.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.