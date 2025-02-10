Shopping Guide: Best Ethnic Mojaris at Myntra Fashion Carnival

Find out about these ethnic footwear discounts during Myntra Fashion Carnival from the 6th to the 12th of February. Fashion enthusiasts who appreciate traditional styles should not miss out on adding ethnic mojari shoes to their collection. These stylish and comfortable footwear pieces complement ethnic outfits, lending elegance to your look. This sale is the best time to grab the best mojaris at unbeatable prices. Let us now look at the top picks available during Myntra's grand sale!

1. JM Looks Women's Ethnic Embellished Mojaris Flats

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

JM Looks brings ethnic embellished mojaris in a very elegant design that goes well with festive occasions and traditional outfits. Combining comfort with style, these flats are the best choice for women who love ethnic wear.

Key Features:

Elegant embellishments: Gives your look a touch of luxury.

Flat sole: For comfort throughout the day.

Durable material: High-quality synthetic fabric for long-lasting use.

Versatile: Matches perfectly with prepared attire that includes sarees, salwar suits, and lehengas.

Limited size availability: Certain sizes may sell out rapidly due to high demand.

2. House of Pataudi Women Ethnic Motif Embellished Mojaris

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

House of Pataudi offers you an elegantly designed ethnic mojari in nice motifs. You can wear them to functions or festive events as a perfect touch of royalty in dressing.

Key Features:

Traditional motifs: Look like classic Indian designs.

Cushioned footbed for added comfort in case of long wear.

Material: Premium quality with fine stitching and synthetic material.

Perfect ethnic touch: Complements each ethnic outfit.

Versatile: Perfect pair with sarees, suits, and lehengas.

Not waterproof: Extra care needs to be taken during the rainy days.

3. Shezone Embroidered Ethnic Mojaris

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Shezone Embroidered Ethnic Mojaris is a fusion of both traditional and modern touches. These mojaris are light in weight, easy to slip on/off, and stylish in appearance; hence, a great addition to one's shoe wardrobe.

Key Features:

Intricate embroidery: Beautiful handcrafted designs.

Lightweight material: Made from synthetic for easy mobility.

Comfortable fit: Perfect for daily ethnic wear.

Versatile: Perfect pair with sarees, suits, and lehengas.

Affordable price tag: Inexpensive without compromising on style

A bit narrow: Not perfectly ideal for wide feet.

4. Anouk Embroidered Mojaris

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Anouk offers an ultimate collection of embroidered mojari that would turn out perfect for people who prefer detailed ethnic design. This range of mojari shoes from Anouk will enhance the style in your life.

Key Features:

Delicate embroidery: Elaborated embellishment in footwear.

Inner Lining: It is very soft and comfortable to wear all day long.

Material: Synthetic to ensure easy movement.

Slip-on design: Easy to wear and take off.

Versatile use: Great for festive and casual events.

Requires extra care: Embroidery may get damaged if not handled properly.

Myntra Fashion Carnival is live now from 6–12 February. This is the right time to grab those stylish ethnic Mojaris at amazing discounts. If you want to touch of luxury, then you should go with JM Looks Women's Ethnic Embellished Mojaris Flats. House of Pataudi Women Ethnic Motif Embellished Mojaris for an Indian classic look. Go with Shezone Embroidered Ethnic Mojaris if you love handmade design. Anouk Embroidered Mojaris is perfect for all-day-long wear. Be it embellished, embroidered, or motif designs; the top picks for every ethnic fashionista are right here. Get the best deals to upgrade your shoe wardrobe and step in style with these gorgeous mojaris. Don't miss out on shopping now before the sale ends!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.