Slay Every Look: Best Press-On Artificial Nails to Buy Now on Myntra

Fancy having fingernails that are fabulous with fancy colour without even spending time at the salon? Press-on artificial nails are your new best friend. From glossy floral designs to glitter glam, Myntra offers an amazing range of reusable nail sets that are easy to apply and even easier to flaunt. Whether you're prepping for a party, date night, or just love stylish nails every day—these picks deliver. Here are four trendy, affordable, and salon-style artificial nails available on Myntra that’ll instantly upgrade your nail game.

Key Features

Soft pink with blue tint

Set of 24 nails

Reusable design

Easy to apply and remove

May need trimming to fit smaller nails.

These adorable-in-pink LICK nails are also adorned with cute flowers designs that immediately shake off your mood and clothes too. It is finely polished and it appears like it has been manicured within a matter of minutes. It can be used in those cases, when you desire to hang out with friends, attend a party or a festival, when you need a smile on your nails.

Key Features

Baby pink with flower patterns

Glossy salon-like finish

30 nails in the set

Instant and long-lasting hold

May feel slightly thick for those new to press-ons.

Elegant and sleek, the 10-piece nail set by StyleCast x Revolte fits the bill of bold minimalism. When it comes to fancy dinner parties or even dating, reusable nails give the cool, contemporary appearance, however, minus the drama.

Key Features

Bold, sleek design

Pack of 10 reusable nails

Comfortable fit

Ideal for minimalist style lovers

Smaller set means fewer backup nails.

Make your nails sparkle with this crushed glitter set by The Pink Truck. The 24 pink glitter nails are supplied with glue that will make it easier and safer to glue them. Suitable when you need to pop at a party, wedding, or any other occasion when you want to excel. These glam nails are casual, but chic, that you can instantly wear the drama and glam along with your fingers in a single turnover without the luxury of time or cost of the salon.

Key Features

Crushed glitter design

Bright pink shade

24 nails with glue included

Perfect for events and glam looks

Glitter texture may feel rough to the touch.

Artificial press-on nails change the game of those who want to have fantastic nails quickly and effortlessly and are not willing to spend the money on nails in the salon. Whilst you may love cute flowery patterns, or all natural colours, or big, statement styles, there are many to suit the mood. The nail sets can be used more than once, are cheap, and are perfect to make fast beauty transformations. While each has its own unique appeal the overall convenience, beauty, and ease they provide make them totally worth trying. So go ahead—choose your favorite set, press them on, and let your hands do the talking.

