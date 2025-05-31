Sparkle in Style: 4 Stunning Embellished Clutches Under ₹999 on Myntra

Perfect Evening Bags That Glam Up Your Look Effortlessly. A stylish clutch is more than just a handbag—it’s a statement piece. And if you're on the lookout for glamorous yet budget-friendly options, you're in luck! This article spotlights four beautiful, embellished clutches under budget on Myntra, perfect for weddings, parties, or festive occasions. With quality, charm, and affordability packed into each pick, you’ll love flaunting these show-stopping pieces. Whether you love classic velvet or glitzy embellishments, there’s something here to elevate every outfit.

The DressBerry Embellished Half Moon Clutch is your go-to piece for all things elegant and feminine. With its unique half-moon shape and intricate embellishments, this clutch adds a graceful twist to your evening outfit. It’s light, compact, and radiates glam, making it a must-have for cocktail parties or festive nights.

Key Features:

Unique half-moon design with sparkling embellishments

Smooth magnetic closure for easy access

Detachable chain strap for versatile styling

Compact yet spacious enough for essentials

A delicate surface may require gentle handling to avoid bead loss

If you're into structured glam, the CRUSSET Embellished Box Clutch is your dream come true. Designed to turn heads, this clutch features dazzling embellishments on a sleek, hard body. Ideal for weddings or upscale soirées, it combines fashion and function with a firm grip and ample storage.

Top Features:

Durable hard shell with intricate embellishments

Secure clasp closure for added safety

Detachable sling chain for hands-free carrying

Statement-making metallic frame design

Slightly heavier due to its boxy structure

Sophisticated, stylish, and versatile—Lavie’s Tara Framed Clutch is a polished piece you’ll love flaunting. Crafted with a glossy finish and elegant detailing, this clutch transitions effortlessly from day to night. It’s lightweight, structured, and fits your cards, keys, and lipstick with ease.

Key Features:

Framed design for added sturdiness

Smooth synthetic outer with sheen finish

Interior slip pocket for small items

Comes with a detachable strap

May not fit larger phones like Pro Max models

Indulge in luxury with the FABBHUE Embellished Acrylic Velvet Box Clutch. Designed for the modern fashionista, this clutch features a velvet base and acrylic detail that feels posh and elegant. The embellishments sparkle just right, making it ideal for evening functions or grand events.

Key Features:

Velvet body with chic acrylic accents

Gold-tone hardware for a rich finish

Smooth inner lining for safe storage

Ideal size for essentials like cash, cards, and lip balm

The velvet exterior may attract dust easily

When it comes to completing a stylish evening ensemble, a stunning clutch is essential. These four embellished clutches from Myntra—by DressBerry, CRUSSET, Lavie, and FABBHUE—offer a beautiful balance of elegance, utility, and affordability. Whether you're heading to a wedding, dinner date, or festive party, these pieces ensure you shine with confidence. From half-moon chic to velvet glam, there's a style for every mood. Plus, all these options are under budget, making them perfect additions to your accessory collection. So, why wait? Upgrade your look with these Myntra clutches under budget and step out in style without spending a fortune.

