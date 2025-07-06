Looking to wow this season? The Myntra Payday Sale from 1st to 6th July brings four stunning earrings that blend tradition and trend. Choose from ornate kundan drops, bright dome jhumkas, sleek geometric drops, or chic white contemporary jhumkas. Whether prepping for weddings, festivities, or glam evenings, each piece adds sparkle and style. With high-quality finishes and sale prices, now’s the perfect time to build an elegant, statement-making accessory collection. Grab your favorites while stock lasts!

These drop earrings, also given the form of a bridal wear feature kundan stones studded in an aged look, Victorian-type plated frame. They add some royal style to your appearance and are perfect when you need a wedding, or a celebratory event- a classical touch in each movement.

Key Features

Victorian plating gives a vintage shine

Large kundan stones for radiant sparkle

Dangling teardrop design for graceful movement

Brass/copper alloy base—light on ears

Secure post-and-back closure

Intricate work may scratch easily without proper care

The full color are big and bright jhumkas in the shape of dome with artificial stones attachment in the golden plated brass layer. The broad domes make dramatic adaptations to any ethnic or Indo-western dressing- whether it is meant to be a festive day or a fashionable gathering.

Key Features

Dome shape with multi-colored stones

Gold-brass plating for traditional effect

Post-and-back closure ensures stability

5.5 cm drop—eye-catching yet wearable

Light enough for all-day wear

Stone settings may come loose—check regularly

These are the gold-plated geometric drop earrings with a mix of modern and ethnic. The square pattern without any embroidery and jewellery details makes the outline look unique and new, with the possibility to pair it with any ethnic or western festival dress.

Key Features

Symmetrical geometric shapes for modern flair

Kundan-style stones for traditional sparkle

Gold-tone finish suits multiple outfits

Lightweight for comfortable wear

Secure closure

Flat geometric surfaces show scratches more easily

These white-toned contemporary jhumkas bring a fresh, clean look to classic design. The bright hue and simple dome shape offer a stylish, modern alternative for engagements, parties, or chic events.

Key Features

Clean white tone for modern versatility

Dome jhumka shape with contemporary twist

Lightweight build for all-day comfort

Secure stud closure

Easy to pair with colorful outfits

White finish may discolor with allergens or perfumes

As the Myntra Payday Sale (1st to 6th July) rolls in, upgrade your jewelry box with these stunning earrings at irresistible prices! From bridal kundan drops to dome jhumkas in brass and white, and sleek geometric designs, each piece offers a unique style statement. And with the contemplations suiting details such as sealed lockings and accessible weight you can be triumphant at weddings, parties or casual occasions. Being budget-friendly, trendy, and traditional all in one, not counting minor care notes, these earrings are great for the people who have a lot of opportunities but need something versatile and noticeable. Here is your opportunity not to fail to add valuable spark to your collection of clothes!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.