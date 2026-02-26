Stylish Men’s Ties To Elevate Formal Looks

A well chosen tie can instantly refine a formal outfit. Whether it is for office meetings, business events, weddings, or special gatherings, a neatly styled tie adds structure and personality to a suit or shirt. From classic solid tones to detailed woven and checked designs, ties remain an essential accessory in men’s wardrobes. Choosing the right tie can enhance overall presentation and boost confidence. Exploring accessories on Myntra gives access to a wide range of styles suited for different preferences and events. Whether you prefer minimal elegance or bold patterns, the right tie can complete your look with sophistication and ease. Below are carefully selected options that combine quality materials with refined design.

Image source: Myntra



Order Now

This skinny tie is designed for a sleek and modern formal appearance. Its narrow structure pairs well with slim fit shirts and tailored suits. Consider this option if you prefer a sharp and contemporary finish for professional or evening settings.

Key Features:

Slim width suitable for modern styling

Smooth fabric finish for neat drape

Easy to pair with formal shirts

Lightweight design for comfortable wear

Narrow style may not suit traditional broad suits

Image source: Myntra



Order Now

This woven broad tie highlights a detailed texture that adds character to your formal wardrobe. Its classic width and structured pattern create a balanced look that feels refined without being overpowering. A dependable accessory to consider for office meetings, formal gatherings, and occasions where a polished appearance matters.

Key Features:

Broad width for a traditional formal look

Woven design adds refined texture

Durable fabric construction

Suitable for business and formal occasions

Texture may require careful storage to maintain finish

Image source: Myntra



Order Now

This checked broad tie combines classic pattern with a professional finish. The balanced design works well with solid shirts and suits. Indulge in this tie if you want to add character while maintaining a formal tone.

Key Features:

Checked pattern for added visual interest

Broad cut suitable for formal attire

Smooth and structured appearance

Pairs well with neutral shirts

Pattern may not blend easily with heavily printed shirts

Image source: Myntra



Order Now

This silk necktie gift set offers a premium feel with a refined finish. The rich maple brown tone enhances formal outfits with understated elegance. A thoughtful choice for special events or gifting purposes.

Key Features:

Italian silk fabric with smooth texture

Elegant maple brown shade for formal wear

Comes as a coordinated gift set

Designed for special occasions and celebrations

Premium fabric may need dry cleaning for maintenance

Ties remain one of the most effective accessories for completing formal attire. Whether you prefer a modern skinny silhouette or a classic broad design, selecting the right tie helps define your overall look. Fabric quality, pattern, and width should match both personal style and the occasion. From textured woven pieces to smooth silk finishes, each option serves a unique purpose. Investing in a well crafted tie ensures versatility across professional meetings and social gatherings. Exploring collections on Myntra allows you to compare styles and find an accessory that aligns with your wardrobe needs. A carefully selected tie not only enhances appearance but also reflects attention to detail and personal confidence.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.